Our view: A new honor for Angelou

We’re pleased anytime a Winston-Salem resident achieves an honor that we think reflects well on our community. Some do so again and again, like poet Maya Angelou. She’s recently been chosen for a new honor: Her image will soon be indelibly stamped onto U.S. currency.

Angelou is one of five women whose likeness will appear on a series of quarters produced by the U.S. Mint and released next year. The mint will run up to five new coin designs each year between 2022 and 2025 as part of its American Women Quarters Program, which will feature women who made strides in notable fields such as civil rights, suffrage, the arts, humanities, government, space and science. The first five coins rolling into circulation next year will feature teacher and astronaut Sally Ride, actress Anna May Wong, Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller, suffragette Nina Otero-Warren — and Angelou.

“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” U.S. Mint Acting Director Alison Doone said in a statement. “Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”