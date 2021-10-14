Our view: A new honor for Angelou

We’re pleased anytime a Winston-Salem resident achieves an honor that we think reflects well on our community. Some do so again and again, like poet Maya Angelou. She’s recently been chosen for a new honor: Her image will soon be indelibly stamped onto U.S. currency.
Angelou is one of five women whose likeness will appear on a series of quarters produced by the U.S. Mint and released next year. The mint will run up to five new coin designs each year between 2022 and 2025 as part of its American Women Quarters Program, which will feature women who made strides in notable fields such as civil rights, suffrage, the arts, humanities, government, space and science. The first five coins rolling into circulation next year will feature teacher and astronaut Sally Ride, actress Anna May Wong, Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller, suffragette Nina Otero-Warren — and Angelou.
“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” U.S. Mint Acting Director Alison Doone said in a statement. “Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”
That certainly applies to Angelou, who rose from a life of poverty to become a best-selling author, performer and social activist. Her groundbreaking autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” raised her to international prominence and set the stage for more than 30 bestselling titles to follow. Her work was an influence on dance, theater, journalism and social activism. She appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway plays and in 1978 was a National Book Award judge for biography and autobiography.
She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts along with 30 honorary degrees, one from Wake Forest University.
Some will remember her best for her poem “On the Pulse of Morning,” which she read at the 1992 inauguration of President Bill Clinton, as only the second poet to ever do so.
There could be no more appropriate choice for the first coin to be released through the mint’s program.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., Angelou achieved the kind of fame and fortune that would allow her to live anywhere. In 1982, she chose Winston-Salem, where she lived until her death in 2014.
That has provided us with the opportunity to honor her in many places in the City of Arts and Innovation, including a five-story residence hall at Wake Forest University, where she also served as a professor; the Center City post office in downtown Winston-Salem, which was renamed in her honor in 2017; and the Walk of Fame at Benton Convention Center, where her star was unveiled earlier this year.
Angelou’s coin, like the others, will feature a portrait of George Washington sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser on the obverse, as coin terminology has it. Angelou’s portrait, designed by Emily Damstra and sculpted by Craig Campbell, will appear on the reverse.
Damstra, on her website, cites Angelou’s poetry as her inspiration, including the lines: