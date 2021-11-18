Our view: A partial victory

To paraphrase a great, you can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you can get some of what you need.

It’s a relief that this year’s state budget negotiations are close to an end, and only four months late. The two-year budget has passed the House and Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll sign it when it reaches his desk. Given their different priorities, it could have dragged on even longer. There are some questions (for another day) about their process — conducted somewhat in secret so that they could have "good-faith negotiations," according to reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer — but if the art of negotiation usually results in a little satisfaction mixed with disappointment, this budget is a comfortable norm — which, in this day and age, rational people must see as a victory.

The budget spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year, not including several billion dollars more in COVID-19 relief from Washington, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

With the budget, the Democrats achieved a few of their goals — at least partially. That includes an annual $100 million salary supplement for many education professionals in the state.