Our view: A partial victory

To paraphrase a great, you can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you can get some of what you need.
It’s a relief that this year’s state budget negotiations are close to an end, and only four months late. The two-year budget has passed the House and Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll sign it when it reaches his desk. Given their different priorities, it could have dragged on even longer. There are some questions (for another day) about their process — conducted somewhat in secret so that they could have "good-faith negotiations," according to reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer — but if the art of negotiation usually results in a little satisfaction mixed with disappointment, this budget is a comfortable norm — which, in this day and age, rational people must see as a victory.
The budget spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year, not including several billion dollars more in COVID-19 relief from Washington, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
With the budget, the Democrats achieved a few of their goals — at least partially. That includes an annual $100 million salary supplement for many education professionals in the state.
Teachers will get an average 2.5% salary increase in each of the next two years, and most will receive a $2,800 bonus, the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported Wednesday. Much of that bump will go toward low-wealth counties, where it’s needed more.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
"School and district staff worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and their efforts have been nothing short of remarkable," Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement. "I'm pleased to see salary increases for teachers, school support staff, and principals in addition to the bonus options for educators and the newly-established Supplementary Fund for low-wealth districts, enabling them to increase teacher pay and retain staff."
However, Wake, Durham, Buncombe, Mecklenburg and Guilford counties will receive no additional money.
Republicans also get some of what they want, including another tax reduction — no surprise there. The budget reduces taxes for the highest wage earners and completely phases out the corporate income tax after 2029. There’s also a provision limiting the governor’s emergency powers — to handle, say, a pandemic — that takes effect in early 2023.
The budget includes $9.6 billion earmarked for infrastructure, of which $3.6 billion comes from federal relief dollars. That will help expand broadband and water and sewer improvements. School construction will benefit from $800 million in state lottery profits.
We’re pleased about some particular benefits, including a $25 million pledge for long-needed renovations to the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem. There's also $5.7 million in the 2021-22 budget year and $14.2 million in fiscal 2022-23 toward the capital project for Williams Auditorium at Winston-Salem State University.
Along with the budget comes legislation that would require all state departments, institutions and agencies, whenever possible, to purchase and/or lease goods and services from nonprofit work centers for the blind and people with severe disabilities. This is likely to benefit IFB Solutions Inc. of Winston-Salem, which has production facilities in Winston-Salem and Asheville, as well as Industries of the Blind Inc. of Greensboro.
The budget bill "will improve every community in this state and the lives of every citizen," Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican and a top budget-writer, said while debating the plan before the House. "This is a once-in-a-generation budget."
To be clear: the budget could have been much better. It once again neglects to institute Medicaid expansion, which we’ve promoted, along with medical, business and faith leaders across the state. And a 2.5% increase in teacher salaries is not that much. It doesn’t meet the provisions that Judge David Lee has said are necessary to meet the constitutional requirement for “a sound, basic education,” so that issue still lingers unresolved.