There are more guns than people in this country — 393.3 million by one count.

The total of mass shootings surpassed 100 this year faster than any previous year on record.

Firearms are the leading cause of death among children ages 19 and younger.

Rarely a day passes when someone hasn’t shot someone else in local communities, often with deadly consequences.

So, naturally, handguns should be even easier to obtain in North Carolina?

That seems to be the twisted logic in the legislature, which has passed a bill that eliminates the authority of local sheriffs to deny pistol permits.

As current law stands, anyone seeking a pistol permit in North Carolina must undergo a background check by a local sheriff’s office that includes such details as pending charges, criminal convictions and involuntary commitments.

Not anymore if this new bill becomes law.

Passed earlier by the state Senate, Senate Bill 41 passed in the state House last week mostly along partisan lines, and with both a sense of urgency and jubilation among Republicans.

Guns for everyone, everywhere, all at once. Or so it seems in the fevered rush to roll back gun existing laws and to resist, tooth and nail, any reasonable new restrictions.

“This is a great bill,” Republican Rep. Jeffrey McNeely of Iredell County said of SB 41. No, this is not.

This is an unnecessary, irresponsible and tone-deaf bill that flies on the face of reality and common sense.

The best solution for gun violence is not more guns.

Notes a 2022 report by the Rockefeller Institute of Government: “One of the most fundamental facts is this: where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths.”

Adding salt to the wound, one argument North Carolina Republicans have raised for the bill is civil rights.

The current law, they say, originated in the Jim Crow era to allow racist sheriffs to deny gun permits to Black people. Social justice advocates aren’t buying that.

“This act is a disregard to community safety and has nothing to do with racial equity,” Chester Williams, of the nonprofit A Better Chance, A Better Community, said during a news conference in February.

Added Sharon Robinson, who lost a son in a fatal shooting: “He was an innocent bystander in a shooting at a convenience store. The shooter was just 17.”

Making it easier to buy handguns will only make things worse, she said. According to 2018 statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services, Black North Carolinians were five times more likely than white North Carolinians to become homicide victims.

As for the premise that permitting by sheriffs is unnecessary because a national program already covers the same ground, that system, called NICS, does not include checks for pending convictions or most domestic violence convictions. This means local pistol permits are often the only obstacle standing between a domestic abuser and a gun in North Carolina.

Nor is a NICS check required for private purchases not involving a dealer. It would have been some consolation if Republicans had considered four reasonable amendments from Democrats:

Enacting a red flag that would empower judges to remove guns from the hands of individuals who are deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Requiring universal background checks for gun purchases.

Requiring pistol permits for private sales, which the federal check does not include.

Making leaving an unlocked gun in an unlocked vehicle a crime.

But House Speaker Tim Moore wouldn’t even allow a vote on those proposals. Incidentally, the bill also makes it legal to bring guns to worship services on the campuses of private schools after school hours.

Finally, it encourages a state-sponsored education campaign about suicide awareness and safe gun storage, both good ideas. But for some reason the bill does not require safe storage. Who could oppose that?

Now the fate of the bill rests with Gov. Roy Cooper, who has vetoed similar legislation in the past. But Republicans now hold a veto-proof majority in the Senate and are one seat short of one in the House. This means it takes only one Democrat’s vote for an override. Three House Democrats voted for SB 41.

The math is discouraging. Then again, the mounting numbers of guns and gun deaths are downright horrific. The governor should veto the bill anyway and leave what happens next to the consciences of the legislature.