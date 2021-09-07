Our view: A season for goodbyes

“I feel very blessed to have been here as long as I have,” Cohn said. “I’ve had the chance to make incredible partnerships in the city of Winston-Salem.”

Those partnerships include many other faith leaders in the community — such as the Rev. Ginny Tobiassen, the pastor of Home Moravian Church, and Imam Khalid Griggs, the prayer leader of the Community Mosque in Winston-Salem, both of whom consider Cohn a friend.

“I feel a void with him leaving the community,” Griggs said. “He’s made an ... impact on the religious community as well as the social justice and environmental community here.”

“He has been a wonderful friend and colleague in the faith community, full of energy and good humor,” Tobiassen said of Cohn. “He is a fine scholar and very generous in answering questions about the Hebrew Scriptures and Judaism.”

He joined other faith leaders on many occasions, including in 2017, to oppose former President Trump’s Muslim travel ban and urge Winston-Salem to adopt a resolution declaring this to be a “welcoming city” for refugees and immigrants.

Cohn contributed guest columns to the Journal on occasion — but not often enough. He approached the issues facing our community with insight and understanding. We were richer for his contributions.