Our view: A sight for curious eyes

While planning for the weekend, don’t forget nature and don’t forget Sunday night.

On Sunday night, the full moon will turn blood red.

It’s not a sign of the End Times, honest. It’s a natural phenomenon, one that occurs when the sun, Earth and moon are aligned at the proper angle, in that order. It doesn’t happen every month, but roughly three times a year. But since it happens like clockwork, its occurrence can be predicted far ahead of time by astronomers rather than prophets.

The shadow of the Earth will touch the rim of the moon at 9:32 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time — our time — and grow to cover it completely at 11:29 p.m. At this point, the only sunlight reaching the moon will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere; dust and clouds make the moon appear red.

At 12:54 a.m. Monday, the moon will begin drifting out of our shadow. Totality will last for 85 minutes — an unusually long period of time for an eclipse.

This eclipse will also appear a little grander than usual, according to Andrew Fazekas, writing for National Geographic. “The moon will be near its perigee, or closest point to Earth, making it seem a bit larger in the sky, a phenomenon known as a supermoon. During the eclipse, the moon will be 225,015 miles from Earth.”

Just give Elon Musk a little time, he’ll draw it closer.

The final penumbral trace leaves the moon at 2:50 a.m.

The blood moon will be seen easily with the naked eye, but binoculars and telescopes could enhance the experience. Many will be able to see the eclipse from home, but some may want to find a clearer view of the southern sky.

This view is offered freely to everyone who can look up. No charges apply.

If clouds interfere — as we write, that looks like a distinct possibility — the eclipse can still be observed on venues like NASA’s YouTube page.

It’s a little unfortunate that such a spectacular light show occurs only in the middle of the night, and shortly before starting the workweek, for which we should have plenty of rest. But nature is often beyond our control. Such an awe-inspiring and memorable sight may be worth the sacrifice.

Either virtually or in the real world, it’s an event that can be enjoyed with a group or alone. That’s handy, as we still have to be cautious of COVID — new cases jumped 37% in Forsyth County this week, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported Thursday. Fortunately, no additional deaths have yet been reported this week.

Light pollution is one among many problems presented by the modern industrial world, with street, house and other artificial lights creating a glare effect that diminishes our view of the stars in the nighttime sky. Many living today have never seen the Milky Way because of it. But so far, the pollution hasn’t significantly blocked our view of the moon, a prominent figure in folklore, a reliable timepiece with which we created our calendars and the target of future scientific and economic plans.

As we’re scrambling to meet our quotas or place our votes, pausing to observe the natural world — in the sky, in the river, in the garden — can provide a refreshing and much-needed respite. This is one reason among many for all of us to work toward preserving our natural world and to vote for political candidates who will work with us to preserve our shared birthright.

An event like this is also a humbling reminder that, thankfully, there is still much beyond our control.