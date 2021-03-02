Our view: A step toward transparency

The Journal is currently petitioning a judge to release footage of an incident involving a Winston-Salem man, John Mackey Jr., who said police officers assaulted him and tasered him last year during a confrontation at a gas station.

Lowe’s bill was filed at the request of city officials.

“The council is requesting that this small group of appointed and elected officials be able to view these videos in order to provide oversight of the police department and in order to be able to reassure the public,” City Manager Lee Garrity told the Journal.

“Public officials would be in a much better position to advise citizens as well as responding to (their) concerns,” Mayor Allen Joines said in an email.

We’d feel more comfortable knowing that police were accountable to city officials. But the best solution would be for the footage to be accessible to the public.

We’ve said before that the law, as it stands, stifles the public’s right to know. The public pays the officers. It pays for the technology they use. Officers’ interaction with the public ought to be a public record. Any fair and effective legislation regarding police footage should start with that premise, and then add valid exceptions, such as privacy protections, when necessary.