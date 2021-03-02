Our view: A step toward transparency

A local bill filed by state Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, would be a step in the right direction toward more government transparency. It doesn’t go as far as it should, but given the make-up of the state legislature, it probably couldn’t. So a small step is better than none.
The bill would allow Winston-Salem city officials — the city manager, council and members of the Citizen Police Review Board — to view police body-camera footage without a court order. It also would allow the Winston-Salem Police Department or the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to release video footage involving a juvenile or others to a district attorney, a school-resource office and other officials, in closed session.
That would help them prepare, the argument goes, for possible unrest.
Perhaps they’re thinking about John Neville, who died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, 2019, after being put in a prone restraint at the jail, and the protests that followed.
As the law stands now, body-cam footage can only be released to the public — any member of the public — by court order. Residents, local government officials and media outlets are required to petition a judge to access the footage.
That tends to keep such video footage — which is, essentially, public property — under wraps, even when the public has legitimate questions.
The Journal is currently petitioning a judge to release footage of an incident involving a Winston-Salem man, John Mackey Jr., who said police officers assaulted him and tasered him last year during a confrontation at a gas station.
Lowe’s bill was filed at the request of city officials.
“The council is requesting that this small group of appointed and elected officials be able to view these videos in order to provide oversight of the police department and in order to be able to reassure the public,” City Manager Lee Garrity told the Journal.
“Public officials would be in a much better position to advise citizens as well as responding to (their) concerns,” Mayor Allen Joines said in an email.
We’d feel more comfortable knowing that police were accountable to city officials. But the best solution would be for the footage to be accessible to the public.
We’ve said before that the law, as it stands, stifles the public’s right to know. The public pays the officers. It pays for the technology they use. Officers’ interaction with the public ought to be a public record. Any fair and effective legislation regarding police footage should start with that premise, and then add valid exceptions, such as privacy protections, when necessary.
A couple of years ago, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth and Davie, filed a similar local bill in the state legislature that went nowhere. She opposes the current bill, citing the violent unrest in some U.S. cities last year after the public release of police videos that showed officers’ encounters with unarmed Black people, protesters and others.
That’s a legitimate concern — but one that might be better addressed by not employing officers who violate protesters’ civil rights.
Good government calls for transparency so that officials can be held accountable to the people. But government officials often choose to keep the public in the dark. This leads to a lack of trust — often for no reason. In many instances, public access to police footage has assured the public that police are acting properly.
If they’re acting improperly, the public needs to know that as well.
And it’s a concern on all government levels.
The Republican leadership in the state legislature recently disbanded the nonpartisan Program Evaluation Division, a watchdog agency that was tasked with locating wasteful spending and recommend efficiencies — a mission that is not popular with many legislators. A report from the agency filed in February projected that the state could save up to $2 million annually if its mobile devices and services were better managed.
Can’t have that.
For democracy to work and the public to be at ease with its officials, including police, the public must be allowed access to the information necessary to hold their officials accountable. Constant vigilance is required, apparently, to make it so and keep it so.