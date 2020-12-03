Our view: A stir-crazy Christmas season

We didn’t hear much about Black Friday this year — the famously out-of-control shopping day after Thanksgiving that in the past has led to pugnacious crowds scrambling for the latest in this year’s must-have toys. For that matter, Cyber Monday seemed subdued. According to The Wall Street Journal, the number of in-store shoppers over the five-day holiday weekend was down 37% from the year before, while online shopping on Monday rose 15%.

So Walmart and Amazon are doing OK. That’s … something.

The virus continues to rage, worse than ever — North Carolina reported a record 82 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the same day the U.S. suffered a record 3,100 deaths — numbers that seem surreal. Some would say that shopping is the least of our concerns.

But commerce is the life-blood of American life, and many businesses are bleeding.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and other mayors from around the Triad have appealed to Sen. Richard Burr to support a bill that includes $120 billion in federal assistance to help our restaurants make it through the winter. Sen. Thom Tillis is already one of the bill's sponsors.