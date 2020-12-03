Our view: A stir-crazy Christmas season

We didn’t hear much about Black Friday this year — the famously out-of-control shopping day after Thanksgiving that in the past has led to pugnacious crowds scrambling for the latest in this year’s must-have toys. For that matter, Cyber Monday seemed subdued. According to The Wall Street Journal, the number of in-store shoppers over the five-day holiday weekend was down 37% from the year before, while online shopping on Monday rose 15%.
So Walmart and Amazon are doing OK. That’s … something.
The virus continues to rage, worse than ever — North Carolina reported a record 82 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the same day the U.S. suffered a record 3,100 deaths — numbers that seem surreal. Some would say that shopping is the least of our concerns.
But commerce is the life-blood of American life, and many businesses are bleeding.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and other mayors from around the Triad have appealed to Sen. Richard Burr to support a bill that includes $120 billion in federal assistance to help our restaurants make it through the winter. Sen. Thom Tillis is already one of the bill's sponsors.
Three-quarters of the state’s 20,000 eating and drinking establishments are in danger of permanently closing without assistance, according to Algenon Cash, the director of the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition.
“Can you imagine waking up and finding that our city is without 75% of our unique restaurants?” Joines asked. “They add to the fabric and character of our city. We have to help them make it to May.”
“We need assistance, and we need our federal government to care about Main Street,” Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said.
As we write, Congress is considering a $908 billion stimulus package that’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing. We also call on Burr and Tillis to push the rest of their colleagues to stop stalling, stop jockeying for partisan advantage and take action. The help is needed urgently.
In the midst of these challenges, after sequestering for months to avoid spreading the deadly virus, we could all use a break, a mental and emotional vacation.
So we’re excited, perhaps more than usual, about Saturday’s holiday parade in downtown Winston-Salem.
To be clear, it’s a reverse parade: Spectators will line up in their vehicles (decorated vehicles are encouraged) in the Truist Stadium (formerly BB&T Stadium) parking lot by 4 p.m. Drivers will travel the parade route to observe stand-still attractions — including, most likely, a jolly special guest.
This year’s Grand Marshall is Dr. Christopher Ohl, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, which seems appropriate.
The parade is sponsored by the Jaycees in conjunction with the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and Twin City Santa.
Think of it as the Tanglewood Festival of Lights model. Speaking of which, this festival, another local tradition, is in full swing.
The parade will be followed by the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting celebration at 7 p.m., livestreamed over the city's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
These are cheerful, family-friendly holiday activities available to everybody.
This is a different way of doing things — a safer way. There’s nothing more in accord with the Christmas spirit than caring about others’ well being.
In times like these, distracting relief is welcome and necessary. Our arts organizations, from Reynolda House Museum of American Art to the Theater Alliance to Gary Taylor Dance, are doing their best to provide the safe entertainment we need to keep us from going stir-crazy.
Their efforts are appreciated. We’d be rewarded by taking advantage of them.
