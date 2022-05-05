Our view: A UNC forensic exam

A recent report on the state of the UNC System drawn by the American Association of University Professors — a prestigious and influential national academic group — affirms what some have been saying for a while now. But there’s nothing about the confirmation that feels good.

“The University of North Carolina System is in trouble,” the report reads. “And not the kind of trouble that record enrollments or good rankings can fix. It is the kind of trouble that festers and spreads.”

It’s trouble that began in 2010 after Republicans took control of the state legislature and began to tinker with the UNC System — trouble that has diminished the reputation and operations of our educational flagship.

“Many in the majority believed that the system, governed for decades by Democratic-leaning appointees, had become dominated by what they considered out-of-control liberalism to the detriment of conservative viewpoints,” the report says. “They saw the UNC board of governors, with its broad agenda-setting powers, as the key to transforming the university system.”

And they turned that key.

The 38-page report, the result of a thorough investigation that involved interviews with more than 50 faculty members, current and former administrators and trustees, as well as members of the system’s Racial Equity Task Force, codifies incidents that include:

Outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signing legislation that stripped his Democratic successor, Roy Cooper, of the power to make appointments to campus-level boards, resulting in near-total Republican legislative control of the university system.

Forcing the resignation of system President Thomas Ross — a Democrat — in 2015 despite finding no fault in his performance.

Forcing the resignation of his replacement, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, a George W. Bush Cabinet member, three years later for being insufficiently conservative.

Banning Chapel Hill’s law school from participating in litigation, an invaluable tool for training attorneys.

Meddling in the appointments of university leadership — exemplified in the 2021 selection of Darrell T. Allison as chancellor at Fayetteville State University, despite his absence from the official search committee’s list.

The report also cites heavy-handed attacks on COVID procedures and academic freedom.

But even worse is the report’s analysis of racial tension being fed on UNC System campuses, exemplified by the poor handling of incidents surrounding “Silent Sam,” the Confederate soldier statue at Chapel Hill, as well as the turmoil around the job offered to The New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The report concludes that racism is institutionalized in the system.

House Speaker Tim Moore responded to the report in a statement, saying, “Our State Constitution gives the legislature the sole responsibility to govern the university system, and Republican members of the General Assembly will always ensure that the voices of the taxpayers across this state who fund U.N.C. are heard in its governance.”

While he’s right about the first part, Moore’s claim of “sole responsibility” puts the second in doubt. The Republican-led legislature has often used its ability to govern to ignore the voices of taxpayers — and of UNC representatives, including academic staff and faculty.

That higher-education institutions are overly liberal is a deeply ingrained conservative belief.

But prior to the 2010 shift, the legislature usually “sought to make appointments of political moderates and to maintain a degree of partisan balance on the university boards it oversaw,” respondents told investigators. The legislature’s clumsy attempt to season UNC’s character has been detrimental to its reputation and its ability to serve the state’s residents. Rather than accomplish their stated goal of making UNC less political, legislators have made it more so.

The American Association of University Professors has no binding authority, but others pay attention to its reports — including academics and administrators we may want to lure to the state in the future.

“We need to make sure there is not a single party that is unilaterally controlling the Board of Governors and boards of trustees,” Michael C. Behrent, a professor of history at Appalachian State University in Boone, who heads the North Carolina chapter of the organization, told The New York Times.

The first public university in the United States, the UNC System has grown to include 17 major campuses with a record enrollment of 244,000 students in 2021. It’s still a powerhouse.

But it’s a powerhouse in decline — a decline that will only increase if legislators don’t take this warning to heart and change course.