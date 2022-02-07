Our view: A victory for election fairness

The decision arrived late Friday, creating, perhaps, a little weekend cheer for supporters of democracy.
The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the maps for congressional and General Assembly districts that had been drawn, unrepentantly, by the Republican-led legislature for Republican advantage.
The legislature now has two weeks to redraw the district maps. If they then don’t meet the court’s approval, the court will draw its own maps.
The outcome was somewhat predictable, as was the 4-3 majority-Democrat split. But though the bias of the maps was not in doubt, the real questions before the court were whether the bias was extreme enough to violate the state constitution and whether the justices themselves had the authority to — we have to say — “stop the steal.”
In fact, a previous trial court found that the maps were indeed “a result of intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting.” The court just decided that it wasn’t the judiciary’s place to intervene.
Which left many wondering what the judiciary — a branch of government co-equal to the executive and the legislative — is for, if not to provide oversight and repair unconstitutional legislative injustice.
Fortunately, a majority of Supreme Court justices decided that the court does have the authority to disqualify the maps, which plaintiffs showed adhered to a model that was, not just slightly tilted in Republicans’ favor, but an example of extreme and unconstitutional gerrymandering. In their ruling, the justices wrote that the maps violated “beyond a reasonable doubt” the state’s guarantees of free speech, free assembly, free elections and equal protection under the law.
The maps would likely have increased the Republicans’ U.S. House advantage from 8-5 to 10-4, even though voters statewide are roughly equally divided between the two major parties.
The Republicans didn’t just put a thumb on the scale — they planted a fist.
The legislature violates the constitution “when it deprives a voter of his or her right to substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation,” the court’s majority said Friday. “Achieving partisan advantage incommensurate with a political party’s level of statewide voter support is neither a compelling nor a legitimate governmental interest.”
Plus, as Elisabeth Theodore of the law firm Arnold & Porter said, “The U.S. Supreme Court said it’s up to state courts to rein in partisan gerrymandering, and that’s exactly what the North Carolina Supreme Court has done.”
Republican officials were quick to criticize the decision. Senate redistricting committee co-chair Ralph Hise calling it a “perverse precedent” that “once set, will be nearly impossible to unwind.” As if that were a bad thing.
And Justice Paul Newby, one of the Republicans on the court, wrote a sharp dissent: “By choosing to hold that partisan gerrymandering violates the North Carolina Constitution and by devising its own remedies, there appears to be no limit to this court’s power.” He accused the court’s majority of “advancing its agenda” with a partisan bias.
He also wrote that the remedy to illicit maps should be left to voters, who, if not satisfied with the way election districts are drawn, can act to change things through “two legitimate avenues for reform: a statute or a (state) constitutional amendment.”
But those avenues would be very, very difficult to acquire from a legislature that was determined to cement itself into office.
As we’ve written before, gerrymandering, no matter which party practices the tactic, cheats voters. We’ve got to be allowed to select our representatives rather than have our representatives select their voters.
You’d think such a principle would be ingrained in our DNA as well as in our constitution.
We appreciate the court’s decision, but admit that it’s disturbing to see it divided so sharply along party lines. Such partisan divisions lead to questions about whether the court has been overly politicized — even when its rulings are just. It’s also disturbing, and unbecoming, to hear Newby rail against the motives of his colleagues.
There is a way out of this kind of quandary — at least when it comes to elections — and we’ve urged it before: appointing an independent voting commission, whose members would have the will, integrity and know-how to draw fair district maps that few could dispute. It would truly be the best way forward.