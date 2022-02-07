Our view: A victory for election fairness

The decision arrived late Friday, creating, perhaps, a little weekend cheer for supporters of democracy.

The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the maps for congressional and General Assembly districts that had been drawn, unrepentantly, by the Republican-led legislature for Republican advantage.

The legislature now has two weeks to redraw the district maps. If they then don’t meet the court’s approval, the court will draw its own maps.

The outcome was somewhat predictable, as was the 4-3 majority-Democrat split. But though the bias of the maps was not in doubt, the real questions before the court were whether the bias was extreme enough to violate the state constitution and whether the justices themselves had the authority to — we have to say — “stop the steal.”

In fact, a previous trial court found that the maps were indeed “a result of intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting.” The court just decided that it wasn’t the judiciary’s place to intervene.

Which left many wondering what the judiciary — a branch of government co-equal to the executive and the legislative — is for, if not to provide oversight and repair unconstitutional legislative injustice.