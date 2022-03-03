Our view: A victory for the home team

With spring in the air and a beautiful weekend ahead of us, we’re sure that many area residents will be eager to go outside and play.
With hope, it won’t be too long before the students at Reynolds High School can do so in their own stadium.
After over a decade of campaigning, fund-raising and arm-twisting, the members of Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit formed by a group of Reynolds parents in 2020, has earned our congratulations. They fought long and hard to bring an athletics stadium to Reynolds — the one public high school in our system with no home field — thus, no home field advantage — and now, as evidenced by a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, it looks as if they’ve succeeded.
Though it’ll begin its usefulness as a turf practice field, the area near Wiley Middle School gym and a Reynolds auxiliary gym eventually will grow to be a full-blown stadium, with a capacity of 2,500 spectator seats, that can be used by the high school and by Wiley Middle School. In between, an essential retaining wall, lights, restrooms, a concession stand, press box and bleachers will be added. School officials hope to see the first football games in the stadium in the fall of 2023.
The field and stadium also will be available to girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse athletes, who may be playing games there as soon as spring 2023. Ultimately, 16 teams will have access to the stadium.
The stadium will be available for other groups, also, like ROTC and the high school band. Sir Paul McCartney has not played there yet.
It will be called the M. Douglas Crater Field and Stadium, in honor of a longtime football coach.
Parents had been pressing for the stadium, as we mentioned, for quite a while. As things stand now, many student athletes at Reynolds travel off campus for games and practices, creating a hardship for some athletes who may not have reliable transportation — and for all who have to invest the travel time into their schedules.
There was also just something a little galling about not having their own facility when all the other schools had them.
Another sticking point was that initially, all funds were to be raised by private donation rather than with school system investment, even though other high schools, like Mount Tabor and Glenn, received funding from the school system for stadium improvements.
Some potential donors said they wanted to see a financial commitment from the school board before they pitched in.
“That was a big sticking point,” Stan Dean, the group’s spokesman, told the Journal. “Why does our stadium have to be all privately funded?”
All things considered, that was a bit unfair.
But: bygones. The school system finally agreed to pitch in, nearly $900,000 in September and $1.2 million in February for the stadium’s retaining wall.
There’s still a paltry $1.2 million to raise to reach the $8 million necessary to complete the build. But thanks to many private donations — including a very generous $2.5 million donation from Keith and Cindy Waddell, Reynolds alumni who now live in California — everything looks bright.
Building the stadium was not an easy call by any means. There was a bit of friction between neighbors who supported it and some who didn’t.
Some critics of the plan disliked seeing part of Hanes Park — which essentially shares the space with the school — developed. Some noted the lack of parking. And some said that a sports stadium should not be the highest priority for any school. They said that academics and liberal arts are more central to a quality education.
Feelings were strong on both sides.
But athletics are important to children’s development. In fact, athletic endeavors, with their lessons of discipline, practice and accomplishment, lend themselves to academic achievement — especially if academic standing is required for participation in sports.
We hope there are no lingering hard feelings. Everyone involved has an opportunity now to teach their children a lesson about — dare we say “sportsmanship”? How about graciousness. The stadium acquisition provides, unequivocally, what we call “the thrill of victory” for the student athletes at Reynolds and Wiley. Let’s share in their joy. We hope it will help them excel.