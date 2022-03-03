Our view: A victory for the home team

With spring in the air and a beautiful weekend ahead of us, we’re sure that many area residents will be eager to go outside and play.

With hope, it won’t be too long before the students at Reynolds High School can do so in their own stadium.

After over a decade of campaigning, fund-raising and arm-twisting, the members of Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit formed by a group of Reynolds parents in 2020, has earned our congratulations. They fought long and hard to bring an athletics stadium to Reynolds — the one public high school in our system with no home field — thus, no home field advantage — and now, as evidenced by a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, it looks as if they’ve succeeded.

Though it’ll begin its usefulness as a turf practice field, the area near Wiley Middle School gym and a Reynolds auxiliary gym eventually will grow to be a full-blown stadium, with a capacity of 2,500 spectator seats, that can be used by the high school and by Wiley Middle School. In between, an essential retaining wall, lights, restrooms, a concession stand, press box and bleachers will be added. School officials hope to see the first football games in the stadium in the fall of 2023.