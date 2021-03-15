Our view: A year later

We’ve learned that we truly are our brother’s and our sister’s keeper — that our actions, or lack thereof — can affect, and, indeed, hurt others.

We’ve learned that the creaky underpinnings of our health care system are deeply flawed and in need of an overhaul.

We’ve learned that, for all of the promise of distance learning, our children need in-person instruction.

We’ve learned not only a better appreciation of first responders and health care workers, but of others whose essential roles we took for granted: teachers, grocery store and sanitation workers, truck drivers, and so many more.

We’ve learned that America is not, by its might and prosperity, magically insulated from the rest of the world — that a pandemic neither sees nor respects national borders.

We learned that health experts should be heeded and not muzzled during a health crisis. They’re not always and sometimes they may disagree among themselves, but they help our leaders make more informed decisions and they can help debunk dangerous misinformation.

We’ve learned that there is a price for politicizing a public health crisis — and that it has cost us lives that might have been saved.