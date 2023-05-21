There was an honest and useful debate to be had this spring about abortion rights in North Carolina.

Too bad we didn’t get one.

A 47-page bill adding significant new restrictions was rammed at warp speed into passage with limited discussion.

Once the bill was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, as expected, the veto was quickly overridden last week, also as expected.

In the days leading up to his veto the governor had tried to appeal to Republicans who in the past had expressed opposition to further restrictions, but to no avail.

They voted in lockstep with everyone else, in some cases blatantly contradicting earlier statements.

Most notable among them was Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County, who ran for her seat as both a Democrat and a fierce champion of abortion rights.

“Now, more than ever we need leaders who will be unwavering and unapologetic in their support of abortion rights,” she tweeted in May of 2022. “I’ll fight to codify Roe in the #ncga and continue my strong record of defending the right to choose.”

As it turns out, Cotham’s “strong record of defending the right to choose” had a sell-by date.

In April Cotham suddenly switched parties, giving Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the House. She also switched her views on abortion, and, like every single other Republican, voted along party lines to override Cooper’s veto.

As for why the drastic change, who knows? Cotham wouldn’t say much, citing the “reasonable balance” talking point that many in her party invoked.

“Some call me a hypocrite since I voted for this bill,” Cotham added. Is there a better word?

As for the claims of the law’s reasonableness, Republicans have tried to wrap this law in a misleading veneer of moderation. Don’t believe them.

Yes, effective on July 1, it “only” reduces the threshold for most abortions from what had previously been the first 20 weeks of pregnancy to 12 weeks.

But they packed the law with obstacles that make it significantly more difficult to obtain an abortion:

It bans the most commonly used form of abortion in North Carolina, medication abortions, after 10 weeks.

It requires that medication abortions be given in person.

It mandates three in-person appointments (two before, and one follow-up) for drug-induced abortions, which will be especially challenging for working women with limited means.

It decrees that any abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will have to be performed in hospitals.

And it contains burdensome new requirements for clinics, which the North Carolina Medical Society says are “not evidence-based” and “will impede patient access to medical care.”

There’s a good reason Republicans preferred to concentrate on the deceptive 12-week window instead of the inconvenient truths about the bill’s fine print: It’s not what the people want. In a Meredith poll in February, 57% of respondents in North Carolina favored keeping the 20-week ban — or expanding it. A more recent poll commissioned by the progressive nonprofit Carolina Forward found that a majority of respondents oppose the bill itself.

Among the bill’s opponents in this state were the Medical Society, the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians and the state’s affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

Meanwhile, a party that has built its brand on supporting individual freedoms (guns everywhere all the time) keeps affixing asterisks to the ones it doesn’t approve: the right to read certain books and hear certain class lessons; the right to local governance without incessant meddling from the legislature; the right to be gay or transgender.

Then again ...

We could be Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, which ban abortions throughout pregnancy.

Or South Carolina, whose House on Tuesday passed a ban on most abortions after six weeks, when many women may not even know they’re pregnant.

Or Georgia, which already has passed such a law.

Hold a parade. We are a little less bad than somewhere else.