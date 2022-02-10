Our view: All books matter

Kudos to Grove for entering the competition. Kudos to Scholastic. And while we’re at it, kudos to Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem nonprofit that also donates books to local school libraries — 25,000 of them between 2018 and 2020.

Reading is fun and, in today’s world, an essential skill to nurture. It teaches us to think deeply, in the abstract, about important issues. It allows us access to minds, lives and times that we’d otherwise never know existed.

Books can also provide wisdom and comfort. They can assure a struggling child that he or she is not alone.

Given all their benefits, it’s downright shameful to see the concerted effort of some to remove books from school libraries so that no children can read them.

And it’s both shortsighted and harmful to do so in the name of protecting children — to be clear, white children — from possible feelings of “discomfort” that can result when they realize that people who look like them have at times hurt people who look and act like “others.”