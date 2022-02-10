Our view: All books matter

Read any good books lately?
As the weekend begins and, presumably, no lawns are in need of mowing, this might be a good time to pick up a nice work of literature — maybe a mystery, science fiction, poetry or even a humorous graphic novel to provide a little relief from the stresses of the workweek. No matter your age or your topic, reading is rarely if ever a waste of time.
This will be a bit easier for students at Gibson Elementary School, who are the beneficiaries of a donation of 600 new books from Scholastic, thanks to third-grade teacher Nicole Grove. Grove won a districtwide competition for a classroom library makeover, as the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported earlier this week. The new titles fill about three shelves on a six-shelf bookcase in her class.
Her students were thrilled.
“My passion is literacy,” Grove told the Journal. “Having books in children’s hands is very important to me.”
It’s very important to her students, too, most of whom are Black and Hispanic.
“My original library was very limited,” Grove said. “I wanted to get books that looked like my class.”
That kind of representation — seeing people like themselves as participants, as heroes, with lives worthy of notice, is important to developing young minds.
Kudos to Grove for entering the competition. Kudos to Scholastic. And while we’re at it, kudos to Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem nonprofit that also donates books to local school libraries — 25,000 of them between 2018 and 2020.
Reading is fun and, in today’s world, an essential skill to nurture. It teaches us to think deeply, in the abstract, about important issues. It allows us access to minds, lives and times that we’d otherwise never know existed.
Books can also provide wisdom and comfort. They can assure a struggling child that he or she is not alone.
Given all their benefits, it’s downright shameful to see the concerted effort of some to remove books from school libraries so that no children can read them.
And it’s both shortsighted and harmful to do so in the name of protecting children — to be clear, white children — from possible feelings of “discomfort” that can result when they realize that people who look like them have at times hurt people who look and act like “others.”
Last month, parents of sixth-graders in a Union County gifted language-arts class objected to their children being required to read “Warriors Don’t Cry: A Searing Memoir of the Battle to Integrate Little Rock’s Central High.” The book is an autobiographical account of one of the nine Black students who was jeered and attacked by angry mobs of white racists and segregationists when they integrated a previously all-white school in Arkansas in 1957.
The students’ teacher, Cason Treharn, knew that the book might make her students feel uncomfortable — but was also confident that they were mature enough to handle it.
Some parents, apparently, had less confidence in their children.
In the end, the students’ reading list was expanded to include options: “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” “The Kidnapped Prince” and “The Secret of Gumbo Grove.”
Protests have also arisen in Wake County and Moore County over library books that feature LGBTQ characters.
We live in trying times, in a complex and diverse society, and some themes can be tough for parents and children.
And we know that parents have often legitimate concerns about what their children are learning. Of course they do.
But white supremacy and antisemitic groups are experiencing an aggressive resurgence today, as well as groups that are determined to treat LGBTQ people like second-class citizens. Not knowing about our history leaves children vulnerable to destructive, hateful influences.
In light of those obvious dangers, complaints about critical race theory, currently being entertained by the state legislature, seem trivial.
We would hope that as children learn, they could speak to their parents to gain further insight.
But shielding them from unpleasant topics — shielding them from knowing that they live around people who are different, but still worthy — does them a disservice.
“Although this content may be intense or uncomfortable at certain times, I encourage all students to understand these ideas, so that they can better navigate the news and the world around them,” Treharn wrote to her students’ parents. That’s as good a way to put it as any.
February is Black History Month — a good time for all of us to explore some of these themes. We’re sure that local bookstores and libraries could supply plenty of suggestions.