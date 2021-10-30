Our view: Americans must denounce violence

“When do we get to use the guns?”

That shocking question was raised Monday during a rally in Boise, Idaho, conducted by right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk.

The speaker, who has yet to be identified, continued: “ No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”

The crowd cheered and applauded the idea of killing fellow Americans on American soil.

Kirk’s response started off well: “I’m going to denounce that.”

But he continued: “They are trying to provoke you and everyone here. They are trying to make you do something that will be violent that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties, the likes of which we have never seen.”

So we have a few questions.

Who are “they?” What exactly have “they” done to provoke violence? Is it as much as those who promote former President Trump’s Big Lie of voter fraud have done?