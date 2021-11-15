Our view: An injustice corrected

The prosecutor said that state wouldn’t pursue a retrial.

But dropping the case didn’t automatically provide a pardon — those decisions are handled separately in North Carolina.

Now that he’s pardoned, Sharpe is eligible to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction.

He deserves it. The state has taken thousands of his days and nights.

“I really haven’t soaked it in yet,” Sharpe said Friday during a news conference. “Now, I can move on. My family’s name has been cleared. A pardon of innocence, it just lifts a burden off of my shoulders and my family’s shoulders.”

We can’t help thinking about Winston-Salem’s Darryl Hunt, who served 19 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit before finally being exonerated and pardoned.

Fortunately, like Hunt, Sharpe had the support of people who believed in him, including his legal team, the N.C. NAACP and the Rev. Anthony Spearman, a longtime N.C. NAACP leader who held a vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion for more than 50 days straight.

This makes the eighth pardon Cooper has issued since taking office. Spearman said Friday he intends to continue his vigil until other pardons are issued.