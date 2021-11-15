Our view: An injustice corrected

The recent resolution of a matter of justice — or injustice — in North Carolina has provided great relief for Charlotte resident Dontae Sharpe.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a pardon on Friday for Sharpe, who spent 24 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Unfortunately, his case illustrates larger problems in our state and our nation: too many have gone to prison for crimes they didn’t commit. Legislators, court officials — all need to take this problem seriously and come up with strategies to eliminate it.
In 1995, at age 19, Sharpe was convicted of murdering a man in Greenville in 1994 — in what police called a drug deal gone wrong — and sentenced to life in prison. Despite Sharpe’s alibi — two men who claimed to be with him at the time of the murder — the state relied on the testimony of a then-14-year-old girl who said she witnessed the murder.
But Sharpe steadfastly maintained his innocence and tried for years to get a new trial.
Numerous appeals were rejected by various state and federal courts.
Then, in 2019, a Superior Court judge threw out the murder conviction after the witness recanted her testimony — she said she’d “made it all up” — and a former state medical examiner testified that the state’s claim of how the murder occurred was “not medically or scientifically possible.”
The prosecutor said that state wouldn’t pursue a retrial.
But dropping the case didn’t automatically provide a pardon — those decisions are handled separately in North Carolina.
Now that he’s pardoned, Sharpe is eligible to apply for compensation up to $750,000 for his wrongful conviction.
He deserves it. The state has taken thousands of his days and nights.
“I really haven’t soaked it in yet,” Sharpe said Friday during a news conference. “Now, I can move on. My family’s name has been cleared. A pardon of innocence, it just lifts a burden off of my shoulders and my family’s shoulders.”
We can’t help thinking about Winston-Salem’s Darryl Hunt, who served 19 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit before finally being exonerated and pardoned.
Fortunately, like Hunt, Sharpe had the support of people who believed in him, including his legal team, the N.C. NAACP and the Rev. Anthony Spearman, a longtime N.C. NAACP leader who held a vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion for more than 50 days straight.
This makes the eighth pardon Cooper has issued since taking office. Spearman said Friday he intends to continue his vigil until other pardons are issued.
Nearly 2,900 people who have been convicted of serious crimes have been exonerated since 1989, according to the National Registry of Exonerations, as reported recently by The Washington Post. Those wrongful convictions represent more than 25,000 years in prison, according to the database, while friends and family suffer outside the walls.
We like to think that these are isolated incidents, and, considering the number of crimes that come before our courts, they represent a small percentage.
But one innocent person falsely convicted is one too many, and thousands are a travesty. They can’t help but create doubt in our justice system.
These results have serious implications for the role of capital punishment in our society, also. A person can be compensated for the theft of time — but not for the theft of life.
“My freedom is still incomplete as long as there’s still people going to prison wrongfully, if there’s still people in prison wrongfully and there’s still people waiting on pardons,” Sharpe said on Friday.
“Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged,” Cooper said after signing Sharpe’s pardon. They do indeed.
Activists have said North Carolina needs to change its laws so that people whose convictions have been thrown out are automatically granted pardons. This is a task the state legislature should take up pronto. It would be one small step toward greater justice.