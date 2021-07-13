Our view: Animal cruelty deserves punishment

The details are horrendous and we won’t dwell on them.
Suffice it to say that a Winston-Salem man, Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after being linked to torturing and killing several small animals, including three squirrels and a possum.
He captured them in metal cages. Two, he drowned. One, he set on fire. Another, he crushed under heavy weights.
As if that’s not bad enough, he recorded himself subjecting the animals to this torture and posted the recordings on social media — for what sick audience, we don’t know.
Fortunately, someone reported him to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, leading to his arrest. And PETA provided police with videos of Dewald killing the animals. “These videos are incredibly disturbing and anyone who engages in this kind of behavior is a clear and present danger to the community,” Kristin Rickman, an Emergency Response Division Manager in PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department told WFMY.
The incidents occurred in 2018 and 2019, and we have to wonder if there were more that have not yet been reported or discovered.
Wild animals like squirrels and possums aren’t pets, but they’re creatures that have complex family and social lives — they care for their young — and for many of us, provide nothing but pleasure as we watch them cavort through our yards.
That someone could take such innocent creatures and design tortures for them seems a crime against all that is decent.
It also presents a danger of future transgressions. Multiple studies have shown that people who torture animals are more likely to commit violence against people.
But condemnation against such rank cruelty needn’t be linked to violence against people to be condemned. It’s wrong to inflict such pain for one’s own twisted pleasure.
In a story that’s not too dissimilar, a Gastonia man, Rico Pagan, was arrested in June after investigators found dogfighting paraphernalia on his property, then dogs that were suffering from malnourishment as well as injuries to their faces, legs and ears. He’s been charged with 12 felonious counts of animal cruelty and three felonious counts of dogfighting.
The Humane Society’s Animal Rescue and Response team assisted Gaston County Police in taking custody of the dogs.
“It is gut-wrenching to imagine the violence and pain these dogs have been forced to endure,” Gail Thomssen, the state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said.
Pagan was previously convicted of animal cruelty charges in 2008. An apparent repeat offender, he deserves the harshest penalty that can be assigned.
Both dogfighting and animal torture are class H felonies that can be punished with jail time.
Animals kill for food and to protect their young and their territory.
We think of ourselves as “higher beings” with more noble reactions to the natural world, but men like these leave us shaking our heads and wondering.
Pagan’s motive — crass profit — seems obvious. In Dewald’s case, we don’t know. His actions may be the result of severe mental disturbance or related to abuse he’s suffered. If that’s the case, he deserves treatment and an opportunity to change.
But he still must be held to account for his actions.
The Sheriff’s Office should also look into whoever was watching Dewald’s videos online.
Rescuers who assisted police authorities in Gaston County noted that the seven dogs they rescued wagged their tails and were eager for attention.
“It’s almost as though they knew they were being rescued,” one rescuer said. It’s gratifying to know that their future lives will be vastly improved.
We may not be able to prevent every act of cruelty, but we can help prevent some, and help rehabilitate dogs that have been subjected to torture, by supporting the local Humane Society and similar organizations — and by raising our children to respect animal life.