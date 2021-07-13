Our view: Animal cruelty deserves punishment

Both dogfighting and animal torture are class H felonies that can be punished with jail time.

Animals kill for food and to protect their young and their territory.

We think of ourselves as “higher beings” with more noble reactions to the natural world, but men like these leave us shaking our heads and wondering.

Pagan’s motive — crass profit — seems obvious. In Dewald’s case, we don’t know. His actions may be the result of severe mental disturbance or related to abuse he’s suffered. If that’s the case, he deserves treatment and an opportunity to change.

But he still must be held to account for his actions.

The Sheriff’s Office should also look into whoever was watching Dewald’s videos online.

Rescuers who assisted police authorities in Gaston County noted that the seven dogs they rescued wagged their tails and were eager for attention.

“It’s almost as though they knew they were being rescued,” one rescuer said. It’s gratifying to know that their future lives will be vastly improved.

We may not be able to prevent every act of cruelty, but we can help prevent some, and help rehabilitate dogs that have been subjected to torture, by supporting the local Humane Society and similar organizations — and by raising our children to respect animal life.