Our view: Another power play

Emergencies, by their nature, are unpleasant surprises.
They don’t come with advance alerts from Alexa or email updates on what time we can expect the calamity to commence.
They happen with little or no warning, and require a quick, sober response.
So whoever is governor, Democrat or Republican, or neither, should have the authority to react urgently and decisively.
Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has used such authority to issue a series of executive orders during the pandemic.
Sometimes he has had to tell us things we didn’t want to hear and to order us to do things we didn’t want to do:
Close schools and businesses.
Wear masks.
Limit gatherings.
Abide by a curfew.
Not every decision was perfect or beyond second-guessing — for instance, the decisions to allow some businesses to open while mandating that other close. But the coronavirus is a generational crisis that has presented unusual challenges. We’re still learning. And Cooper has been held directly accountable for his leadership. He was reelected in 2020 following a campaign in which the virus was arguably the most prominent issue.
His Republican opponent, Dan Forest, directly challenged the governor’s management of COVID-19, in words and actions, often choosing not to wear a mask and holding campaign events in which masks and social distancing were rare. If anything, Forest reveled in that defiance. He also tried in vain to sue Cooper over his COVID-related orders.
That’s why a pending bill in the state House that would reduce the governor’s powers is both unnecessary and potentially harmful. House Bill 264, the Emergency Powers Accountability Act, would require concurrence from the elected members of the Council of State for any emergency declaration that exceeds 30 days. A similar bill, SB 312, has been filed in the Senate.
State law already requires the support of the Council of State for some executive orders. The new legislation would expand that requirement.
Some Republicans say the bill was necessary because the governor’s COVID-related orders have been politicized. But isn’t it Republicans who have made them a political issue?
The campaign to unseat Cooper by Forest, who as former lieutenant governor was a member of the Council of State, is one example. If anything, Forest’s Republican successor, Mark Robinson of Greensboro, may be an even bigger COVID skeptic. In posts last year on social media, Robinson compared the coronavirus to the flu and suggested that it is part of a “globalist” conspiracy.
Then there was state Rep. Keith Kidwell, who declared on the House floor that he absolutely would not follow the governor’s mask mandate, despite clear scientific evidence that supported the governor’s order.
Kidwell and other Republicans contend that the governor’s emergency powers were meant for fires, floods and hurricanes — but not a potentially catastrophic pandemic.
But the tragic fact of the matter is this is nothing but politics.
Both nationally and statewide, COVID-19 has been a political issue almost from day one. Hence the sharp differences in perceptions of the seriousness of the virus between Republicans and Democrats. And the much greater reluctance among Republicans to take the COVID vaccine.
House Majority leader John Bell, R-Wayne, insisted in an interview with the News & Observer of Raleigh that the bill “isn’t about reopening or anything dealing with masks.”
Added House Rules Committee Chair Dustin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican, “We just need buy-in from folks.”
Then there’s the argument that Republicans merely want to relieve some of the weight on Cooper’s shoulders.
“If I were the governor of the great state of North Carolina I would not want all that on me,” Kidwell told The News & Observer.
Bless his heart. But the Republicans’ recent actions have spoken louder than their words. Several GOP-sponsored bills in 2020 attempted to allow earlier business reopenings than Cooper’s orders called for. Cooper vetoed them.
This is less an attempt at “buy-in” than it is a ploy by Republicans to siphon more power from the governor.
Given the current make-up of the Council of State, Republicans hold a 6-4 majority, and thus would have veto power on his COVID orders if the bill became law.
The people already expressed their buy-in on Cooper’s policies in the last election.
As they’ll do the same with future governors, whatever the party.