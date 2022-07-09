Our view: Another serious threat to American democracy

If you like the recent changes effected by the U.S. Supreme Court, you’ll be pleased to know that more are likely on the way. The court has agreed to take up a case with its roots in North Carolina that could, quite literally, end democracy as we know it.

We know that sounds like hyperbole. But consider:

A few years ago, when the Republican-led state legislature was trying to pass gerrymandered voting maps that would give Republicans control of 11 of 14 congressional districts, the state Supreme Court said no; the unbalanced maps gave Republicans too much of an unfair advantage and disenfranchised too many voters.

Rather than accept the court’s judgment, leading Republicans argued that the state court had no authority to alter the legislature’s maps, even if they were unfair. They referred to what they call the “independent state legislature doctrine” — their claim that when it comes to how elections are run, no checks and balances apply; no court should be allowed to weigh in; the legislature trumps all.

Despite the fact that previous legislatures had written the court’s authority into our state constitution.

Not satisfied with the state court’s ruling, the legislature appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court — where you’d think the matter would be rejected. After all, the “independent state legislature” theory is a legal outlier. It’s never been implemented; it’s not an originalist or traditional view; it’s inconsistent with the federalist view that state courts have the final say over the meaning of state law; and the Supreme Court has consistently rejected it in past cases as an inaccurate interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

Instead, the court has agreed to take up the case, Moore v. Harper, in October.

The mere fact that the court has agreed to hear the case — and that justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have indicated their desire to reconsider the debunked doctrine — is of extreme concern.

But it fits with a court that seems eager to place its own stamp on our nation, as exemplified not only by its disregard for stare decisis, but by what many see as rank partisanship in many of its decisions. A majority of Americans see the court today as politically biased — for good reason.

And a favorable decision would have far-reaching implications.

“The theory would disable state courts from protecting voting rights in federal elections by eliminating state constitutional protections in those elections,” legal experts Leah Litman, Kate Shaw and Carolyn Shapiro wrote in The Washington Post earlier this month.

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a preeminent conservative jurist, has warned that those who promote this debunked theory would also seek to apply it to presidential elections.

In practical terms, that means that state legislators could not only gerrymander to their twisted hearts’ content, but in 2024, they could assign their Electoral College votes to whomever they please — even if their decision differs from that of the majority of voters in their states.

At that point, our votes would no longer have any meaning.

Unchallenged power. It must seem like a dream come true to House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger.

Make no mistake; Democrats have done their fair share of gerrymandering and continue to do so in some states.

But they’ve never gone to the Supreme Court to fight for unchecked power over elections.

To protect our voting rights, we must consider what we can do in response. Signing petitions won’t accomplish anything. Some of the options offered on the left — eliminating the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Voting Act and expanding the Supreme Court to negate the power of a supermajority of conservative justices — seem extreme.

But are they more extreme than handing our elections over to partisans who are more concerned with power than political representation?

One thing we could do, if enough North Carolinians understand the threat, is vote out the Republican majority in the state legislature.

This seems unlikely.

But in this era in which so many of our traditional institutions have been denigrated, if we don’t find a way to turn from this trajectory, we’ll instead find ourselves being ruled by partisans who won’t hesitate to take more and more power from the people and impose their own will — no matter the consequences.

That’s not a democracy. And no, it’s not a republic, either. If the state legislature wins this case, all 50 state legislatures will be allowed to override their states’ constitutions, governors, courts — and any principle of fairness to voters. Our freedom to govern ourselves is on the line. This could not be more serious.