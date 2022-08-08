Our view: Another successful festival

It’s all over now except the sweeping up.

For one week, the auditoriums and adjacent streets of downtown Winston-Salem were transformed into a combination Hollywood/Broadway. Actors, directors and theatergoers put on their finery to attend world-class theater brought to us by the organizers of the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival. The festival offered nearly 130 theatrical performances as well as workshops, films, parties, fine dining and more. It wound up Saturday night with a parade.

Of the many festival events, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company’s productions of “Succession” and “Freedom Summer” and its teen ensemble’s “The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop” did particularly well, April Broadway, the new managing director of the Black Rep Co., told the Journal. Two of the major productions, “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story” and “Zora Neale Hurston: A Theatrical Biography” sold out and overall ticket sales were more than $750,000, Broadway said.

“All of our productions have gotten extremely good feedback,” Broadway said Saturday morning. “Lots of people have said that they felt it was the best gala we’ve had, and I would have to echo those sentiments.”

Star power was abundant, especially with the presence of actor/dancer/legend Ben Vereen, a North Carolina native who made it big on stage and screen, memorable in movies like “All That Jazz,” the TV miniseries “Roots” and on Broadway in “Pippin,” for which he won a Tony Award. He also appeared prominently in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Wicked,” “Hair,” “Jelly’s Last Jam” and other stage productions, and is still active on TV and in theater. The festival kicked off by awarding him the Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award.

Vereen, a class act, recently recorded a new song and video in support of Ukraine, “We Sing for Ukraine,” which will benefit both UNICEF and Abundance International.

He said it was an honor and a privilege to be at the festival, and he spoke of being thrilled to be a part of an event “when Black people come together to support one another.”

The honor is ours, Mr. Vereen.

This was the first year for the festival since 2019 — regularly held every two years, it was postponed a year by COVID — and its first year without the guiding hand of either founder Larry Leon Hamlin or his wife, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who took on producing the festival after his death in 1989. Sprinkle-Hamlin, the first Black person and the first woman to serve as the director of the Forsyth County Public Library, died earlier this year.

But their legacy lives on in a festival that is welcoming, joyful, thought-provoking, entertaining and often just plain fun.

And it couldn’t have been accomplished without the dedication and enthusiasm of several hundred volunteers. They handled tasks from serving as ushers at performances to helping on site with medical problems to providing transportation for guests from hotels to performance venues.

They also provided information at desks in the Benton Convention Center and local hotels.

“Volunteers are essential,” volunteer coordinator Luellen Curry told the Journal.

The festival is truly a labor of love.

This year we feel especially aware that the theater festival allows Winston-Salem the opportunity to put its best foot forward and show what we can do, even following the devastating effects of COVID.

“I would love to live here,” Mariella Owens of Mableton, Ga., a potter who attended the festival for the first time, told the Journal. “The people have been so friendly.”

“Everything is A1,” Brian Harris of Greensboro, a filmmaker, said. “I like the atmosphere, and the vibe is great.”

In addition: “It was really good for business,” Andre Gonzales of Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem said.

Not only is it good for business — including restaurants and hotels — but it provides us with the continued justification to use the slogan “City of Arts and Innovation.” The National Black Theatre Festival, along with the RiverRun International Film Festival, provides us with bragging rights; our claim to artistic vibrancy.

We can’t help but feel that Larry Leon Hamlin and Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin would share our pride even as the festival outlives them both and will, we sense, grow and develop beyond even their plans and imagination.

Or, as Larry Leon would say: Marvtastic.