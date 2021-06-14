Our view: Arts against racism

The removal of the statue was a major accomplishment for its prime mover, Hate Out of Winston, and a gift to our city. We’re grateful for the organization’s leadership.

But though she may not have placed a call to Hate Out of Winston, Felder did speak to faith leaders, various Black artists and leaders of cultural art organizations, including Triad Cultural Arts and Delta Arts Center.

“To develop dialogue, I interviewed both liberals and conservatives, both Black and white,” Felder told the Journal.

The sad fact is that many who want to find resolutions to racial injustice are going to have to do so without the benefit of Hate Out of Winston’s guidance. This one organization can’t be the gatekeeper for every conversation.

In response to the criticism, Felder said: “I am in awe of the hard and important work that Hate Out of Winston is doing in the community. I wish I had reached out to them to talk about the play. I am trying to educate myself and to put myself in the service of justice, peace, equality and equity. I want to know what I can do to further the cause of getting the Hate Out of Winston.”

That’s a very gracious response, and one that we hope will lead to further discussion.