Our view: Arts alive

Each of these organizations has a rich history of edifying local residents. Many of them have spent decades building strong programming and supportive audiences, which were curtailed by the pandemic. Some were already struggling in the face of reduced corporate funding for community programing. Some have struggled on, sharing their talents online or in settings that practice safe distancing.

For most if not all of them, the money only represents a small portion of their budgets. Much more will be needed as they recover with the rest of the community.

Some may think these organizations, and the arts themselves, are frivolous, especially when balanced against essential needs like food and shelter. But for most of us, as we’ve struggled through the isolation and emotional stress brought by the pandemic, the arts have been an essential part of our survival strategy. They’re provided relief from a harsh reality.

An apocryphal, likely untrue story tells of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, when asked to cut arts funding in favor of the war effort, replying, “Then what are we fighting for?”