Our view: Arts alive

In the midst of the pandemic, with a keen awareness of all we’ve lost, it’s good to know that the arts have survived — in particular, support for the arts in the City of Arts and Innovation.
Last week, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County announced awards of more than $400,000 to 21 arts and cultural organizations based in Forsyth County. The funding is part of what North Carolina received as our share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law in late March.
“We are grateful for the support provided by the North Carolina Legislature to help our local arts and cultural organizations,” Chase Law, the Arts Council president and CEO, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the overall financial health of the arts. This funding will allow our partners to recoup some of the expenses they’ve incurred as a result of COVID-19 while they continue developing creative ways to sustain their organizations, provide jobs, bring the arts into our homes and give us joy and hope during this challenging time.”
The money will go to some of our most essential and well-established arts organizations.
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art, $30,000;
- Old Salem Museum & Gardens, $30,000;
- The Winston-Salem Symphony, $30,000;
- Bookmarks, $25,000;
- The Winston-Salem Festival Ballet, $25,000;
- Piedmont Opera, $25,000;
- N.C. Black Repertory Company, $25,000;
- Piedmont Craftsmen, $25,000;
- The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, or SECCA, $25,000;
- Aperture Cinema, $25,000;
- The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, $25,000;
- RiverRun International Film Festival, $15,000;
- N.C. Writers' Network, $15,000;
- The Korner's Folly Foundation, $15,000;
- And the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, $15,000.
Each of these organizations has a rich history of edifying local residents. Many of them have spent decades building strong programming and supportive audiences, which were curtailed by the pandemic. Some were already struggling in the face of reduced corporate funding for community programing. Some have struggled on, sharing their talents online or in settings that practice safe distancing.
For most if not all of them, the money only represents a small portion of their budgets. Much more will be needed as they recover with the rest of the community.
Some may think these organizations, and the arts themselves, are frivolous, especially when balanced against essential needs like food and shelter. But for most of us, as we’ve struggled through the isolation and emotional stress brought by the pandemic, the arts have been an essential part of our survival strategy. They’re provided relief from a harsh reality.
An apocryphal, likely untrue story tells of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, when asked to cut arts funding in favor of the war effort, replying, “Then what are we fighting for?”
In this case, it needn’t be true to portray a true point: The arts enrich our lives and, in some cases, provide the wherewithal to persevere. They allow us to share in the thoughts and feelings that have come before practically all of us. They allow us to laugh and cry together. They build community. Whether it be in the form of a Tom Hanks film, a Rhiannon Giddens song, a Mary Oliver poem or a performance by the Vagabond Saints' Society — or in the form of phone photos snapped during a solitary walk through city or park — they’re essential to a healthy life.