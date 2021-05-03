Our view: Arts bring us together

When seeking knowledge and/or improvement, it’s always a good idea to get input from others. That’s what the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County did recently by commissioning an extensive survey to help it prepare to resume its mission in the inevitable post-COVID era. The results were enlightening — and some were surprising. They’ll assist not only the Arts Council, but any artist or artistic organization that wants to be ready to open their doors again.

First, the not-so-surprising results: People are eager to see and participate in live artistic events — and they’re most eager to hear live music, followed by theater, festivals, film and visual arts, in that order.

After being separated and sequestered for so long, it’s natural to want to kick out the jams.

Also not surprising is that the arts-supporting crowd — smart folks — is taking COVID seriously: “88% of respondents said they’ve already received the vaccine or definitely plan to do so,” Chase Law, the president and CEO of the Arts Council, said in a press release. That “should help reduce any reluctance of traditional audiences about returning to in-person arts and cultural events.” Indeed.