Our view: As Forsyth marks COVID-19 landmark, there's reason to mourn and reason to hope

There’s no bigger story this week or this year than COVID-19, which continues to rage wildly through the U.S. and other countries — and which led to another Forsyth County landmark on Sunday: 200 deaths from virus-related illnesses since the virus began. Seven of those occurred on one day, Thursday, the second highest total for the county.
Two-hundred more sufferers who won’t be returning home this week to open Christmas presents.
We mourn each one.
Fortunately, the county’s case count was down from a record 353 to 254 on Saturday. The Triad’s three major health care systems — Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — have been strained at times, but say their intensive care unit-bed capacity is enough to manage the latest surge.
We’ve heard “we’re rounding the corner” too often to accept it casually. But every reduction and recovery is still a tiny victory. Every loved one who is released from the hospital and allowed to return home is cause for celebration.
North Carolina has thus far had almost 480,000 confirmed cases, with more than 6,100 resulting in death. Nationwide, we’ve had over 17 million cases and more than 310,000 deaths.
The vaccines that are now being made available are game-changers, if they’re actually distributed properly and utilized. According to a Gallup poll released last week, some 15% of Americans said they would refuse to be vaccinated. But that number has dropped from almost 40% in September, so it’s likely the message is seeping through.
Some sharp wits have tried to remind skeptics that they’ve likely ingested or been exposed to riskier substances.
Several prominent politicians received the vaccine last week, hoping to assure the public that it’s safe. They included President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence — and a few other politicians, like Sen. Marco Rubio, whose access to the vaccine was called into question, not only because people in high-risk categories would seem a higher priority, but because these politicians had from the beginning taken pains to downplay the virus. Their acquiescence now seems more insult than irony.
More ironic is the news that while President Trump takes credit for speeding the production and distribution of vaccines through his successful Operation Warp Speed, some of his die-hard supporters say they don’t trust the vaccine to be safe.
So there are limits to their devotion.
Side effects of the vaccine, we’ve been told, include temporary arm pain and flu-like symptoms.
Side effects of the virus include job loss, food insecurity and the possibility of eviction.
Some 800 U.S. businesses have closed permanently every day for the past few months, according to a study by Yelp — nearly 100,000 — though the actual number may be significantly higher.
About 1.38 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment since mid-March.
Of more immediately concern is the possibility of eviction. There’s no irony, only obscenity, in the thought of families being kicked out of their homes in the days preceding Christmas.
We realize that landlords have mortgages to pay. But forcing people on the street or into closer quarters with others only makes the situation worse.
We applaud the advocates of Housing Justice Now and similar organizations who are working to keep people in homes.
So much of this pain and tragedy could have been avoided if authorities had taken the virus seriously at its beginning and instituted proper precautions rather than try to downplay the menace. So much could have been avoided with government coordination to provide relief to landlords and renters alike; to employers and employees. But that would require accepting the premise that we are all in this together.
