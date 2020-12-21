Our view: As Forsyth marks COVID-19 landmark, there's reason to mourn and reason to hope

There’s no bigger story this week or this year than COVID-19, which continues to rage wildly through the U.S. and other countries — and which led to another Forsyth County landmark on Sunday: 200 deaths from virus-related illnesses since the virus began. Seven of those occurred on one day, Thursday, the second highest total for the county.

Two-hundred more sufferers who won’t be returning home this week to open Christmas presents.

We mourn each one.

Fortunately, the county’s case count was down from a record 353 to 254 on Saturday. The Triad’s three major health care systems — Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — have been strained at times, but say their intensive care unit-bed capacity is enough to manage the latest surge.

We’ve heard “we’re rounding the corner” too often to accept it casually. But every reduction and recovery is still a tiny victory. Every loved one who is released from the hospital and allowed to return home is cause for celebration.

North Carolina has thus far had almost 480,000 confirmed cases, with more than 6,100 resulting in death. Nationwide, we’ve had over 17 million cases and more than 310,000 deaths.