The peculiar institution of gun worship in the United States rages on, unabated by one heartrending tragedy after another.

And so does the National Rifle Association, whose annual convention will go on as scheduled Friday in Indianapolis, come hell or high water.

Just as it went on in Houston last year, in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Never mind the most recent mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville. Presidential hopefuls will show up in force anyway to bend knees to the gospel of more guns and fewer rules. If anyone does otherwise, stop the presses. It will be front-page news.

As for the gun violence epidemic, they may mention mental health, arming teachers and “hardening” schools, but little if anything about the tools of destruction that make it easy to kill so many so quickly in the first place.

As some Americans seem determined to whisk us back in time to Dodge City, circa 1878, sometimes it feels as if nothing could force an overdue reckoning with reality.

Could more facts be helpful?

Sue Sturgis of the Institute for Southern Studies last week provided a good primer with some numbers worth considering:

In Tennessee, where six people were shot to death at The Covenant School on March 27, an average of 1,385 people are fatally shot each year.

The Nashville shooter was able to fire 152 rounds of ammunition from an AR-15-style rifle, a 9 mm Kel-Tec SUB2000 pistol caliber carbine and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 2.0 handgun before being killed by police.

One day after the shooting, the Tennessee Senate scheduled a hearing for a bill that would expand the state’s permitless-carry law to 18- and 19-year-olds and to all firearms, including semiautomatic rifles.

Two days after the Nashville shooting North Carolina lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto of a law repealing the state’s handgun-permit requirement.

Also two days after the shooting, the Tennessee Senate judiciary chair announced that no new gun bills would be considered this session. This included a bill that would have required secure storage of guns in cars and on boats.

Three days after the shooting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis staged an event at an 80,000-square-foot Georgia gun store, where he said little about gun violence but did address the looming threat of wokeness.

Seven days after the shooting DeSantis signed a law that allows citizens to carry concealed firearms without training or a permit.

Ten days after the shooting Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill ending concealed-handgun permits.

As of April 3, the majority of states (26) now allow the carrying of a concealed weapon without a permit.

In the first 100 days of this year, there had been 155 mass shootings in the U.S. (According to the National Gun Violence Archive, the number of children killed in those incidents, age 11 and younger, is 75; the number of teens ages 12 to 17, 428.

Of the last 25 mass shootings, 12 have been in South.

Black adults in the U.S. are twice as likely to have a family member shot and killed than white adults.

Among the 21 states that have looser gun laws than Tennessee’s, six are in the South (Texas, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi).

The NRA and the gun lobby have invested $28.4 million in political spending over the last 10 years, with most of it going to Republicans. (During the 2020 election, the NRA’s political action committee spent more than $25,000 in North Carolina, according to the state Board of Elections, including the maximum amount allowed, $5,400, to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger).

That said, there still are glimmers of hope.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed an executive order last week that strengthened background checks. Lee, whose wife lost a friend in the Nashville shooting, also called for more action by the legislature.

“To see him change his views on it – frankly, I do have hope that perhaps we’re reaching a tipping point,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who is unaffiliated, told The New York Times last week. “People have just had enough.”While it seems unrealistic to expect gun-rights advocates to change their minds, common ground on safety, training, storage and red-flag laws seems possible.

Even among the somber numbers in Sturgis’ litany of mostly troubling signs are these two:

The percentage of Americans who are dissatisfied with current U.S. gun laws: 63, according to Gallup — the highest in 23 years. “A majority of Americans continue to support stricter laws covering the sale of firearms,” the Gallup report concluded, though by a slim margin Republicans favor things as they are.

And, one week after The Covenant School shooting, the number of Nashville-area students who walked out of class, marched to the state Capitol and demanded change: more than 1,000.

More Americans than not want an end to this madness. When will the Republican Party listen?