Our view: At least we have Coach K ...

Coach K, who is registered as an unaffiliated voter, spoke in terms that you would hope to have heard from those Republicans North Carolinians elected to the U.S. House. You would hope.

But many still defended Trump's provably false allegations, rejected by the courts, numerous recounts and investigations and even Trump's former attorney general that the Democrats had “stolen” the election.

"It went to the very fabric of this great country, where the symbol for our democracy is that Capitol, and we allowed that symbol to be really just spit on and stepped on," Krzyzewski, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, said Saturday of the mob's behavior.

Krzyzewski described Jan. 6 as “the sorriest day ... outside of 9/11, shootings in schools where kids have gotten shot and killed. By the way, I know everyone went under desks in the Capitol. I’d like to ask how many times teachers have done that at schools when there is gun violence."