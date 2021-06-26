Our view: Averting a mental-health crisis

It seems obvious: The pandemic has created or exacerbated personal, financial and professional stresses for everyone, thus mental-health resources have been essential tools for many as they sought to cope with the challenges.
So it’s not surprising that such resources, already inadequate in the best of times, have been strained.
It has not been easy, for example, for everyone who wants professional counseling to find professional counseling — many counselors are booked up and will be for some time to come.
And even as sequestration and masking and other necessary steps are being eased and we return to some semblance of “normality” — maybe a funhouse mirror version — there’s more of a need than ever for mental-health resources.
It has led to a crisis that needs attention — now.
So says a collection of 11 health care advocacy groups, in partnership with the N.C. Chamber, in a recent letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger and House speaker Tim Moore.
The groups include the N.C. Healthcare Association; N.C. Medical Society; Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.; N.C. Psychiatric Association; N.C. chapter of National Association of Social Workers; N.C. chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness; and the N.C. College of Emergency Physicians.
They say they are experiencing "skyrocketing demand for mental health services in an environment where it can't meet the escalating needs for treatment," the Journal’s Richard Craver reported last week.
"Quite simply, the behavioral health crisis across North Carolina has reached a state of emergency, and we urgently need your leadership and collaboration to address it," the groups said in their letter.
Again, the need seems obvious. But the groups brought the receipts, citing a 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report by Mental Health America that ranks North Carolina 44th among states for access to mental health care — and 45th in the country for youth mental health.
"The past piecemeal approach to building a behavioral health system is now grossly failing patients at a time when we are in a full-blown state of emergency with climbing suicide rates, emergency rooms filled with children in crisis, and diminishing behavioral health services close to home," the letter said.
"For decades, the criminal justice system and hospital emergency departments have been the default safety net to respond to children and adults struggling to cope with issues like anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation."
The groups also cited the overuse of involuntary commitment as an inadequate response to mental-health emergencies.
The groups requested a meeting with state leaders to immediately address the crisis.
Berger indicated last week that he’d be willing to meet with them. Cooper also responded, saying he agrees "that this is a crisis our state must address with the most important step being to expand Medicaid now." He challenged the groups to "redouble their efforts" to get Medicaid expansion passed, adding that the N.C. Chamber "needs to take a strong position in favor."
We’d also like to urge our leaders to meet with these groups, as well as others who are working on the front lines of mental-health care. With more money in state coffers than ever — Republican legislative leaders regularly boast about their $6 billion surplus — there’s no excuse not to help the state residents who need it now. Things are tough enough without worrying about 911 lines and emergency rooms being overwhelmed with desperate people in need of assistance.
And, yes, we’ll refer once again to the assistance that could be provided through Medicaid expansion, if legislative leaders weren’t so obstinately opposed.
But an immediate response delivering emergency resources wouldn’t solve all of the access problems faced by our state and our nation. Mental health resources have been delivered in piecemeal fashion for some time, largely determined by place of residence rather than necessity. We need a more comprehensive delivery system.
It’s unfortunate that, in this day and age, mental illness still carries a stigma that some see as shameful — and others outright deny. The COVID crisis presents a sad opportunity for all of us to go a little further in our understanding — and toward a more compassion response.
