Our view: Averting a mental-health crisis

The groups requested a meeting with state leaders to immediately address the crisis.

Berger indicated last week that he’d be willing to meet with them. Cooper also responded, saying he agrees "that this is a crisis our state must address with the most important step being to expand Medicaid now." He challenged the groups to "redouble their efforts" to get Medicaid expansion passed, adding that the N.C. Chamber "needs to take a strong position in favor."

We’d also like to urge our leaders to meet with these groups, as well as others who are working on the front lines of mental-health care. With more money in state coffers than ever — Republican legislative leaders regularly boast about their $6 billion surplus — there’s no excuse not to help the state residents who need it now. Things are tough enough without worrying about 911 lines and emergency rooms being overwhelmed with desperate people in need of assistance.

And, yes, we’ll refer once again to the assistance that could be provided through Medicaid expansion, if legislative leaders weren’t so obstinately opposed.