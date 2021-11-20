Our view: Back in the climate game

In this — reasonable legislation — Biden is not alone. Many cities, counties and states, including North Carolina, are taking positive steps to deal with the inevitable.

The budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday devotes $800 million over the next two years to disaster recovery, flood prevention and other climate-related needs. There’s money to pay for shoreline stabilization and to develop a statewide blueprint for flood resiliency.

“This budget is the first that I know of that has proactively tried to address flooding, and the impacts of climate-induced floods, both for eastern North Carolina but really beginning to think about that for the whole state,” Will McDow, the director of climate resilient coasts and watersheds for the Environmental Defense Fund, said.

But it’s not enough to just compensate for the effects of climate change. More must be done to halt and reverse the policies and practices — like promiscuously releasing carbon into the atmosphere as well as deforestation — that contribute to the greenhouse effect that’s raising our planet’s temperature and putting more climate-churning heat and moisture into the air.