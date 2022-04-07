Our view: Back to the theater

This, we predict, will be a great year for the RiverRun International Film Festival — especially after the area’s movie lovers had to enjoy it remotely the previous two years.

They can still do so — many of the featured films will be available for virtual screenings, the Journal’s Fran Daniel reported earlier this week.

But for those who see moviegoing as a shared experience, enhanced by the (polite but enthusiastic) reaction of an audience, RiverRun brings a welcome return to meaningful, imaginative, quality film as well as conversation about film with other aficionados and filmmakers. As usual, the selections represent a wide variety of topics, genres and styles, including comedies, dramas, documentaries, animation and foreign films.

Or, as Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director, put it in a news release, “From French comedies to Mexican narrative and documentary offerings, a Hungarian film noir, and a woman’s quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest, our international offerings truly encompass the global community of narrative and documentary filmmaking.”

There are also opportunities for self-reflection, with several films produced by local filmmakers about local topics.

Out of nearly 1,700 films submitted, 174 films representing 33 countries will be screened in a variety of venues across town and in our sister city, Greensboro.

We’re pleased with your return, RiverRun.

The festival begins on April 21 and runs through April 30, but tickets for the general public go on sale today — and some will be moving quickly. Best act now.

Like the National Black Theatre Festival, RiverRun is a bedrock event that helps define the City of Arts and Innovation as a community that cares about culture and creativity. It works in partnership with other local institutions like the UNC School of the Arts and generates continuous excitement. It also brings thousands of visitors and thousands of dollars to ancillary businesses like our restaurants and hotels.

This year’s venues include SECCA, Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter, Hanesbrands Theatre and Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center, Marketplace Cinemas, UNCSA and in Greensboro, RED Cinemas and the Carolina Theatre.

And like Bookmarks’ Festival of Books and Authors, RiverRun’s stream has exceeded its banks to be not just a festival, but a year-round film advocacy and educational organization, producing programs in conjunction with other community organizations.

As is appropriate, live filmgoers will need to provide proof of full COVID vaccination to attend films and other events.

This is RiverRun’s 24th consecutive year, if we include the previous two “virtual” years — we do — but it’s nowhere near running out of energy. It operates largely through volunteer efforts — a true labor of love.

This is not the half of it. For more information, including full descriptions of films, go to riverrunfilm.com.