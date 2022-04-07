 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Our view

Our view: Back to the theater

  • 0
mc

One of the classic films offered this year is the 1969 Academy Award winner “Midnight Cowboy.”

 Riverrun, provided

This, we predict, will be a great year for the RiverRun International Film Festival — especially after the area’s movie lovers had to enjoy it remotely the previous two years.

They can still do so — many of the featured films will be available for virtual screenings, the Journal’s Fran Daniel reported earlier this week.

But for those who see moviegoing as a shared experience, enhanced by the (polite but enthusiastic) reaction of an audience, RiverRun brings a welcome return to meaningful, imaginative, quality film as well as conversation about film with other aficionados and filmmakers. As usual, the selections represent a wide variety of topics, genres and styles, including comedies, dramas, documentaries, animation and foreign films.

Or, as Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director, put it in a news release, “From French comedies to Mexican narrative and documentary offerings, a Hungarian film noir, and a woman’s quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest, our international offerings truly encompass the global community of narrative and documentary filmmaking.”

People are also reading…

There are also opportunities for self-reflection, with several films produced by local filmmakers about local topics.

Out of nearly 1,700 films submitted, 174 films representing 33 countries will be screened in a variety of venues across town and in our sister city, Greensboro.

We’re pleased with your return, RiverRun.

The festival begins on April 21 and runs through April 30, but tickets for the general public go on sale today — and some will be moving quickly. Best act now.

Like the National Black Theatre Festival, RiverRun is a bedrock event that helps define the City of Arts and Innovation as a community that cares about culture and creativity. It works in partnership with other local institutions like the UNC School of the Arts and generates continuous excitement. It also brings thousands of visitors and thousands of dollars to ancillary businesses like our restaurants and hotels.

This year’s venues include SECCA, Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter, Hanesbrands Theatre and Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center, Marketplace Cinemas, UNCSA and in Greensboro, RED Cinemas and the Carolina Theatre.

And like Bookmarks’ Festival of Books and Authors, RiverRun’s stream has exceeded its banks to be not just a festival, but a year-round film advocacy and educational organization, producing programs in conjunction with other community organizations.

As is appropriate, live filmgoers will need to provide proof of full COVID vaccination to attend films and other events.

This is RiverRun’s 24th consecutive year, if we include the previous two “virtual” years — we do — but it’s nowhere near running out of energy. It operates largely through volunteer efforts — a true labor of love.

This is not the half of it. For more information, including full descriptions of films, go to riverrunfilm.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: The freedom to oppress

Our view: The freedom to oppress

If there’s anything on which Americans agree, from the most ardent Trump supporter to the most militant nonmember of antifa, it’s the value of…

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Our view: Our families need housing

Our view: Our families need housing

It’s good news of a kind to learn that the Winston-Salem City Council has decided to invest in much-needed affordable housing. The council, su…

Our view: A difficult choice

Our view: A difficult choice

The revelation at the end of the week that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda, chose to have an abortion 30 years ago, before they w…

Our view: Qubein's trip to the moon

Our view: Qubein's trip to the moon

Ever the showman, High Point University’s charismatic president, Nido Qubein, teased “a major announcement” earlier this month for all it was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert