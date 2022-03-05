Our view: Ban the book ban

But we trust Parton and her Imagination Library team a whole lot more than we trust reactionary politicians who are trying to make hay from this recent push to censor literature that makes them uncomfortable.

Among Parton’s defenders were her little sister, Stella, a singer in her own right, who tweeted: “Sen. Meredith chose the phrase ‘indoctrinate our children.’ But that’s the GOP way, to be as sinister and fear-mongering as possible. When you stoop so low as to question the honorable intentions of someone as well intentioned as my big sister, Dolly, then you are stooping low.”

He’s not alone in that downward trajectory, of course; quite a few legislators across the country have been trying to rile up voters by objecting to material that deals with gender or racial issues. Whatever problem may actually exist has been irrevocably overshadowed by the hyperbole.

Maybe the most hyperbolic has been fading country music star John Rich, who has compared teachers and librarians with “a guy in a white van pulling up at the edge of school when school lets out.”

But not everyone in Nashville has gone nuts. Last week, Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison, a Republican, called criticism of school librarians unfounded and “very unfair.”