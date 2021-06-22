Our view: Being mindful of pets

When seeing an animal trapped in a hot car — and they can heat up like an oven — it may be tempting to take immediate action by breaking a window. A better course of action would be to call local law enforcement agencies. Police officers, firefighters and rescue workers are authorized to break into cars if it’s deemed necessary.

Owners should also remember that their pets’ paws can be very sensitive to heat. If it’s too hot for a human to walk barefoot on a concrete sidewalk, it’s too hot for a dog, too. Best to do walkies in the morning or evening rather than at noontime. And a grassy patch or dog park is more suitable any time of day.

Last year, as we began sequestering at home, many saw the wisdom in adopting or fostering pets. Across the country, there was a significant uptick in the number of pets taken home, where they eased the isolation felt by their new owners and members of their families.

Organizations like the Forsyth Humane Society took thorough steps to facilitate adoptions and fostering while minimizing risky personal contact.

Unfortunately, some places are now seeing an uptick in people dropping their pets off at animal shelters. They include Guilford County.