Our view: Being mindful of pets

We’ve not yet reached the peak of the summer heat we usually experience in our area. And thankfully, we’re not suffering the triple-digit temperatures that have scorched and melted the Southwest. But it’s best to be prepared, especially as we consider the health of our pets, who might be threatened by rising temperatures — and who need us, their owners, to make sure they don’t succumb to heat stroke and other heat-related ailments this summer.
The possibility may seem remote, but the consequences are serious. Last week, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reported that a 3-year-old pug was found disoriented on the side of the road by two animal control officers. Despite treatment with fluids and ice packs, the dog failed to recover.
Responding to the incident, the Department of Animal Services in Los Angeles reminded pet owners to “make sure their furry friends have plenty of water and shade on warmer days. Owners should also avoid over-exercising pets and keep them in cool spaces inside the home as much as possible.
“Additionally, animals should never be left unattended in a hot car, which is not only dangerous, but also illegal in California and other states.”
That includes North Carolina.
Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, vomiting and collapse.
When seeing an animal trapped in a hot car — and they can heat up like an oven — it may be tempting to take immediate action by breaking a window. A better course of action would be to call local law enforcement agencies. Police officers, firefighters and rescue workers are authorized to break into cars if it’s deemed necessary.
Owners should also remember that their pets’ paws can be very sensitive to heat. If it’s too hot for a human to walk barefoot on a concrete sidewalk, it’s too hot for a dog, too. Best to do walkies in the morning or evening rather than at noontime. And a grassy patch or dog park is more suitable any time of day.
Last year, as we began sequestering at home, many saw the wisdom in adopting or fostering pets. Across the country, there was a significant uptick in the number of pets taken home, where they eased the isolation felt by their new owners and members of their families.
Organizations like the Forsyth Humane Society took thorough steps to facilitate adoptions and fostering while minimizing risky personal contact.
Unfortunately, some places are now seeing an uptick in people dropping their pets off at animal shelters. They include Guilford County.
“We are getting a lot of owner surrenders,” Lisa Lee, the community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services, told the Greensboro News & Record last week. From Jan. 1 through June 8, 328 dogs and 150 cats were surrendered to the shelter. Compare that to the 421 dogs and 210 cats that were surrendered in all of 2020.
We’re grateful to not have seen a significant rise in pet surrenders in Forsyth County. “Intake is down this year from last year,” Mark Neff of the Forsyth Humane Society told the News & Record last week.
That trend should continue.
There are valid reasons why people may need to surrender their pets, including evictions as some fail to regain their footing following the pandemic. But if money’s tight, new owners should remember that there are resources to help, including pet food banks that can be accessed through organizations like Fur-Ever Friends and the Humane Society.
But we hope people are not abandoning their pets from the sense that the crisis is over and they’re no longer needed. These are thinking, feeling creatures that return the love given them exponentially. Abandonment leads to misery. They shouldn’t be seen as disposable — and they shouldn’t be surrendered on a whim with no concern for their future.
Pet ownership is not for everyone, but its rewards are great. The bond between owner and pet improves the quality of life for both, as long as it’s accompanied by a responsible mind and a compassionate heart.