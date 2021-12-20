Our view: Best medicine for virus is bipartisanship

North Carolina’s agricultural commissioner, Steve Troxler, recently appeared in an online video, endorsing vaccinations against COVID.
“I remember growing up in the midst of the polio outbreak in the 1950s,” Troxler says in the one-minute, 50-second video. “Listening to the stories of children having to be put in iron lungs, and of the lasting and crippling effects of this disease. Parents lived in fear that their children would contract polio.”
Today, Troxler said, “Parents and young people don’t worry about polio because the United States has been polio free since 1979 because of the polio vaccine.”
Troxler then rattled off a list of other dreaded diseases that have been defeated by vaccines over the years: smallpox, mumps, measles and rubella.
“And now we have the opportunity to do something pretty simple to fight COVID-19,” he said.
Get our shots.
But there’s more.
In a 30-second public service announcement sponsored by Cone Health that initially aired in June, Troxler notes the impact COVID has had on public traditions like the State Fair.
“I look forward to when this pandemic is over and there’s no more fear of being in crowds,” Troxler says in the video, which features footage of him on a tractor.
“It’s just not natural not to have a State Fair,” Troxler says of the event, which was canceled in 2020.
But wait a minute. This guy’s a Republican. What does he think he’s doing?
What Troxler was doing was stating what should be obvious by now. The best hedge against COVID is, was and will be, for the foreseeable future, getting vaccinated.
The significance of getting a shot, and the consequences of not getting it, loom larger every day.
Though more and more Americans are throwing masks and caution to the wind, the virus is making it very plain that it’s not done with us yet.
Just when we thought it was safe to return to life as we once knew it, COVID has slinked back into the picture, and continues not only to spread like a wildfire in dry brush, but to kill as well.
As of last week, more than 800,000 Americans had died from the pandemic, more than in any other nation.
Even more disheartening is that more of us have lost our lives to COVID in 2021 than did in 2020.
Infections, hospitalizations and number of ICU patients are all ticking upward. Again.
“We’re back in the red zone,” state Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said last Tuesday. Health professionals in hospitals, in North Carolina and elsewhere, warn that they’re nearing the breaking point. Some passed that point months ago.
Cohen’s briefing represented two significant milestones.
First, it was her last COVID news conference as health secretary. She is stepping down after providing a steady and trusted voice on the pandemic.
And it was being held exactly one year after vaccines first became available in the state, in what was assumed to be the beginning of COVID’s end. Little did we know.
Now, here we are, on the cusp of another surge, just in time for the holidays, when the risks for transmission increase with cooler weather and family gatherings.
Then there’s the more easily spread omicron variant, whose impact and lasting power remain unclear as scientists continue to study it on the run.
So we’ll say this again for umpteenth time: The longer it takes for more Americans to be vaccinated, the longer the virus will disrupt our lives and stall the economy.
Roughly 500,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID since vaccinations began. Among those, 230,000 have died since April 2021, when the vaccine became widely available to every American over the age of 18.
“The vast majority of these deaths could have been avoided,” Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, said on ABC News.
As for Steve Troxler, he knows the stakes all too well.
“It’s everybody’s responsibility to look out for one another,” he said.
Other Republicans have promoted vaccines in the state, including state Senate leader Phil Berger.
But such voices have seemed more muted in recent months as the COVID issue has grown more and more partisan.
Then there are others, like Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose voices have been loud and constant and rooted in myth ... as COVID skeptics.
It should not be remarkable that a Republican, or two or three, would promote COVID precautions, and more specifically, getting the vaccine. Especially now.
But it’s a both a shame — and a disappointment — that it is.
A little help, guys?