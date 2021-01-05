Our view: Better days ahead

As we were once promised.

Unfortunately, the drop is likely to be temporary — cases are likely to surge again, especially following the holiday season, during which some unwisely gathered unprotected. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most infected individuals, and we’re just reaching that distance from New Year’s Day.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Saturday.

But if we continue and increase our current efforts, we’ll see those numbers drop and drop and drop. That’s a worthy goal.

In the meantime, across the nation, Operation Warp Speed seems to have slowed to Operation Impulse Power in some places.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 5 million Americans have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, far below the initial goal of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of the year.

North Carolina is among the seven states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the CDC said Monday; less than 1% of the population has received the vaccine.