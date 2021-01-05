Our view: Better days ahead

One day we’ll walk down crowded streets.
One day stores will be full of people with bare faces, smiling or scowling.
One day we’ll be bold and friendly as we greet friends and strangers.
One day we’ll pack theaters and sports arenas. One day we’ll have company.
One day we’ll travel to other cities and states without having to worry about what preventative steps their residents are taking.
One day things will be back to normal.
We had just a hint of that sort of day earlier this week when one of the COVID metrics dropped. On Sunday, only 6,487 new cases of coronavirus reported across the state, down from a record high of 9,527 reported on Friday and 9,356 cases reported Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. And on Monday, only 5,187 new cases were reported across the state.
“Only.”
In Forsyth County, the number of cases dropped from 352 cases on Friday and 213 cases on Saturday to 159 on Sunday and 160 on Monday.
This is the right direction. These decreases certainly don’t indicate that the crisis has passed, but they’re still significant and encouraging. We’d like to see this trajectory continued until the numbers dwindle to nothing.
As we were once promised.
Unfortunately, the drop is likely to be temporary — cases are likely to surge again, especially following the holiday season, during which some unwisely gathered unprotected. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most infected individuals, and we’re just reaching that distance from New Year’s Day.
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Saturday.
But if we continue and increase our current efforts, we’ll see those numbers drop and drop and drop. That’s a worthy goal.
In the meantime, across the nation, Operation Warp Speed seems to have slowed to Operation Impulse Power in some places.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 5 million Americans have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, far below the initial goal of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of the year.
North Carolina is among the seven states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the CDC said Monday; less than 1% of the population has received the vaccine.
North Carolina wisely prioritized health care workers who were caring for patients with COVID-19 as well as long-term elderly care staff and residents under the state’s phased plan, which began in December. Beginning today, Forsyth County residents age 75 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, free of charge, regardless of health conditions. They may call 336-703-2081 to schedule an appointment, but doing so will require patience; the line has already been overwhelmed, according to reports received by the Journal.
"It is probably going somewhat slower than what we thought it would," Dr. Dennis Taylor, who treats patients at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, told ABC News 11. "And I'm not sure exactly where the issues are, whether it is in the just the record keeping piece of that or what. From what I understand, we do have the vaccine. It's just a matter of getting the sites set up for people to actually get the vaccine."
Perhaps some resources need to be shifted.
We might be able to glimpse the end of the crisis — we can certainly imagine it — but we’ve got a long way to go to reach it. Let’s continue to draw on our resources and persevere together.