Our view: Beware of Grinches bearing boarding passes

And they appear to be as random as they are severe.

In February, a woman aboard a JetBlue flight bound for New York from the Dominican Republic threw an empty liquor bottle after refusing to wear a mask, nearly hitting another passenger. She also hurled food and shouted obscenities — and grabbed, struck and scratched a flight attendant, The New York Times reported.

In May, a 28-year-old woman was charged with felony battery following an altercation on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The flight attendant suffered facial injuries, lost two teeth and was rushed to a hospital after being struck by the woman.

In July, a Charlotte flight to the Bahamas was canceled after a group of about 30 high school students from the Boston area refused to wear masks. Said one exasperated fellow passenger to WBTV: “All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there. No smart-mouth comments. And they couldn’t do it.”

And in October, an American Airlines flight attendant sustained a concussion after a 20-year-old male passenger struck her in the face.