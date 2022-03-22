Our view: Black theater festival is much-needed good news

We realize it’s some time off — Aug. 1-6 are the dates to mark now — but we’re delighted to receive the good news about the return of the National Black Theatre Festival, as the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell reported Tuesday. With everything else happening in the world today, it’s energizing to have something to look forward to — something positive, substantial and joyful.

The National Black Theatre Festival is a premiere event on Winston-Salem’s social and artistic calendar, highly anticipated, celebrated and cherished. It brings our city’s streets to life with glamorous crowds and Hollywood star power — and does so while presenting world-class, thought-provoking drama and comedy performances that linger long after the festival ends.

The festival, usually held on odd-numbered years, was postponed in 2021 because of COVID. We’re pleased that festival organizers are ready to resume now rather than waiting for 2023.

The festival was founded in 1989 by Winston-Salem’s Larry Leon Hamlin, a playwright, actor and producer, and organized colorfully by him until his death in 2007. His wife, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, then picked up the baton and carried it until her death in January. This will be the first year the festival will be held without either of its guiding lights.

We agree with Nigel Alston, the executive director of the N.C. Black Repertory Company, which produces the festival, that surely their spirits will be present.

“They are telling us to persevere and continue to run,” Alston said during a news conference on Monday. “And that’s what this is about. Continue to run, continue to thrive and continue to represent the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and the North Carolina Black Theatre Festival.”

“We’re not just coming back,” Jackie Alexander, the artistic director for the repertory company, said, “we’re coming back strong.”

One tradition that will continue is the celebrity co-chairs, who this year will be Lisa Arrindell and Petri Hawkins-Byrd. Arrindell is a successful film actress and Byrd is best known as the bailiff in the long-running TV show “Judge Judy” — though he’s also been known to competently carry a tune. Maybe he’ll be persuaded to sing at the festival.

The festival regularly draws around 60,000 visitors from around the world and features not only theater performances, but workshops, music, parties and other activities. And it has a significant impact on our local economy — about $11 million, Mayor Allen Joines told the Journal.

As for COVID — we’ll have to be prepared to be flexible. Nobody knows what the situation will be in August. Right now the outlook is good, though, with the number of infections and fatalities continuing to drop, thanks largely to the vaccines and boosters provided. Let’s hope our fortune continues to favor us.

We don’t like the idea of further restrictions or mask mandates. But we like exposure to a deadly airborne virus even less.

But one way or another, we expect the show to go on, and that is immensely pleasing.