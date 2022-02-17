Our view: Bomb threats must be taken seriously

And the racism isn’t just expressed toward Black people.

Hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent in the U.S. rose by 70% from 2019 to 2020, according to the FBI.

Antisemitic hate crimes have increased 6.1% from 2019 to 2020 — but represent 57% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in 2020.

In some cases, this hatred has led to murder. In some cases, to mass murder.

In case anyone is ignorantly wondering why our nation needs a Black History Month, this is one of the reasons. Add to it America’s history of slavery and Jim Crow oppression. Toss in the atrocities of the Wilmington coup of 1898, the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 and every other injustice perpetrated against Black communities by white supremacists who once feared racial integration and to this day fear racial equality. This is why children need honest history lessons, even if — especially if — such lessons make them uncomfortable.

Is this an indictment of white people? Not those who are willing to acknowledge the reality and pain of our racial history and reject its continuance.