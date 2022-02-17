Our view: Bomb threats must be taken seriously

As if we don’t have enough to worry about.
As if there’s not enough anxiety and discord in the air, thanks to political polarization, the threat of Russian aggression and the health and economic impacts of COVID.
It may not fit the dictionary definition of “terrorism,” but the intent was clear when a bomb threat was phoned in to Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday. It was designed to frighten students who are simply working to receive an education and instructors working to supply it.
Fayetteville State University, 117 miles southeast of Winston-Salem, received a bomb threat on the same day.
We don’t know where these calls originated. We hope investigators are able to trace them to their source.
But they seem to fit a pattern. Several HBCUs — historically Black colleges and universities — nationwide have received bomb threats since early January. They include N.C. Central University in Durham, Howard University in Washington, D.C., as well as HBCUs in Virginia, Florida, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Mississippi.
It’s not just concerning; it’s enraging.
As is the extremist far-right culture that subscribes to the white nationalist “great replacement” theory meant to spark racial discord.
Let’s be clear: Bomb threats are not legitimate political discourse. They are, according to the FBI, hate crimes. Their perpetrators should be tried and punished.
The phone call was received at WSSU about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. WSSU police initially investigated the threat before calling the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. And while the threat wasn’t considered credible, and students weren’t evacuated, police officers and sheriff’s deputies searched every campus building for explosive devices — which, thankfully, were absent.
These were resources that could have been used elsewhere.
At Fayetteville State, campus operations were suspended while police, sheriff’s deputies, the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Highway Patrol investigated.
“I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of senseless bomb threats directed at HBCUs across our nation and particularly at Fayetteville State University today,” FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said. “Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community. The university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority.”
That mission and vision scares some people to death. So much so that hate crimes toward Black people have increased more than 40% between 2019 and 2020, according to the most recent FBI statistics.
And the racism isn’t just expressed toward Black people.
Hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent in the U.S. rose by 70% from 2019 to 2020, according to the FBI.
Antisemitic hate crimes have increased 6.1% from 2019 to 2020 — but represent 57% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in 2020.
In some cases, this hatred has led to murder. In some cases, to mass murder.
In case anyone is ignorantly wondering why our nation needs a Black History Month, this is one of the reasons. Add to it America’s history of slavery and Jim Crow oppression. Toss in the atrocities of the Wilmington coup of 1898, the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 and every other injustice perpetrated against Black communities by white supremacists who once feared racial integration and to this day fear racial equality. This is why children need honest history lessons, even if — especially if — such lessons make them uncomfortable.
Is this an indictment of white people? Not those who are willing to acknowledge the reality and pain of our racial history and reject its continuance.
We like to think that this is a vast majority of Americans — and a vast majority of North Carolinians. But when we consider recent efforts to ban school books with racial themes — the vast majority written by Black authors — we have to wonder.
Despite the growth in racial hate crimes, many more go unreported, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“All people in this country should be able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they are from, what they look like, whom they love or how they worship,” Garland said in an interview last year.
We live in a pluralistic society, with people whose origins can be traced to practically every other nation on the planet. They’re not “going back to where they came from.” They’re already where they belong. That’s not going to change, no matter how many threats or violent acts are perpetrated.