Our view: Bring back passenger rail

That could change, now that Congress has agreed to invest $1 trillion in our infrastructure — long discussed, long overdue, finally accomplished with President Biden’s guidance — an agreement that includes $66 million earmarked for Amtrak.

Because of our stature and our growth, our city deserves to be included in Amtrak’s plans. The trick is convincing Amtrak.

“We also have got to convince the railroad that it makes sense for them,” Mayor Allen Joines said during a recent meeting of the council’s Finance Committee. “What I have been told is that the railroads have not included us on the list because of their concerns about the marketability of it.”

That’s to be expected; including Winston-Salem has to make financial sense. That means we must have both amenities to attract commuters and tourists and a demonstrated commitment by local residents to travel by rail.

We’d also need to convince Norfolk Southern, which owns the rail line to Winston-Salem, to share with Amtrak.