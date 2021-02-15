Our view: Bring COVID relief where it’s needed

Locally, Novant Health has been doing its part by reaching out to Black and Latino residents. Two Saturdays ago, it inoculated 179 people at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in northeast Winston-Salem. It will return to the church Feb. 27 to administer second doses. Novant hopes to build on messages from trusted community members who will urge others in vulnerable communities to be inoculated.

The Black and Hispanic communities aren’t the only at-risk groups we have in North Carolina, of course. The Cooper administration is preparing to expand vaccinations to educators next week, even while other essential workers are still waiting for their shots. There’s been a little rhetorical jostling about who should be inoculated next.

This is concerning, but it’s a great improvement over the COVID denial we were seeing a year ago.

Vaccination events are on the rise, and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said last week that the state’s dose supply was scheduled to increase.

On Friday, President Biden announced that his administration has purchased 200 million more doses of COVID vaccine to be delivered by July. That should be enough to vaccinate the vast majority of the U.S. population.

Like an arctic village in the spring, where the sun rises a little higher every day, we seem to be firmly on our way toward the end of a deep, dark night. We should all greet the sunrise together.