Our view: Bring the sunshine to Rural Hall

“I have never seen a town more divided and believing things that are absolutely untrue,” Plunkett wrote — reflecting a situation that others have observed on a larger scale.

“The hate-fueled, almost warlike shenanigans that I have witnessed for the past two years have worn on me,” McDermon wrote, a sentiment with which many can identify.

We write this on Tuesday, Election Day in Rural Hall, not yet knowing the election results. Both Plunkett and Stigall are on the ballot, as are Terry M. Bennett and Eddie Horn, who were appointed to serve the remainder of their terms after they resigned.

We also don’t yet know the results of the highly publicized gubernatorial election in Virginia. Republican operatives have been warning for days that massive cheating is occurring — unless the Republican candidate has won, in which case, never mind.

Flinchum has indicated that Rural Hall would cooperate with a state investigation.

“I have a high degree of respect for that community and I know that the citizens and the taxpayers are as anxious to get to the bottom of this as everyone else is,” Folwell said. “It’s going to take a lot of sunshine.”

It will indeed. It will also require people who are willing to see what the light reveals. Maybe our friends in Rural Hall can teach the rest of us something about truth and acceptance.