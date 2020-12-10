Our view: Broken justice at Fort Hood

Having already volunteered to risk their lives against enemies abroad, the men and women of the U.S. military shouldn’t have to fear for their safety at home.

But some do.

So the U.S. Army has rightly made sweeping changes in leadership at a base where a female soldier has turned up missing, assault allegations have gone unaddressed and the base’s top leaders had done little to address the problem.

The secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, announced 14 firings and suspensions in the wake of an investigation into cases of discrimination, sexual assault and harassment, suicides and murder at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.

“I am gravely disappointed that leaders failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with dignity and respect, and that failed to reinforce everyone's obligation to prevent and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault," McCarthy said during a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The case that shone the harshest light on the dysfunctional culture at the Army post was the death last spring of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.