Our view: Build bridges, don't burn them

The most significant news last week came not from the U.S. House floor, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to locate whatever pieces of his soul he hadn’t yet sold, hoping one last morsel might turn the tide with the “Never-Kever” contingency of his party. The main event was in Covington, Ky., where a bipartisan group of legislators — led by President Biden and accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, retired Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and other staunch Republicans — met to announce an historic investment in the dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge, a nationally recognized corridor that allows interstate commerce to flow between the Bluegrass state and its neighbor, the Buckeye state and further across the country.

“I believe it sends an important message, an important message to the entire country," Biden said during a ceremony on Wednesday near the soon-to-be-renovated bridge. “We can work together. We can get things done. We can move the nation forward, but just drop a little bit of our egos and focus on what is needed in the country.”

“We all know these are really partisan times,” McConnell added. “But I always feel that no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things that we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things.”

McConnell and other legislators had sought funding to repair the bridge, which former President Trump called “dangerous” — chunks of concrete tend to fall from it, along with other hazards — for decades.

It’s hard to avoid the contrast between the bridge effort and the failure of House Republicans to speedily select a new leader despite their majority.

Jokes abound, our favorite perhaps being: How many McCarthys does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, first he needs a house ...

If you can’t laugh at this situation, then all you can do is cry — or criticize, as Democrats were, of course, eager to do. But Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy’s point, tweeted on Thursday, is completely valid: “Electing a Speaker is the easy part. Governing is much, much harder.”

The Brent Spence Bridge renovation is just one anticipated result of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which contains $1 trillion for roads and bridges, broadband networks and water projects across the U.S. — including in North Carolina. And that law is just one of several significant bipartisan accomplishments shepherded by Biden. Others include the CHIPS and Science Act, which will return manufacturing jobs to the U.S., and the PACT Act, designed to help veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals while deployed abroad.

Call it “the establishment” — it gets things done. For the public good. While Freedom Caucus conspiracy theorists and insurrection supporters are posing as tough kids for Fox News cameras, serious legislators are doing their jobs.

Such situations will continue until voters stop electing candidates whose major qualification is their hatred of “the enemy” that “wants to destroy the country.” That movement has failed to accomplish anything positive.

This isn’t to say that Democrats don’t have problems of their own. But despite their reputation for disorganization, they were not the ones who were preventing new House members from being sworn in so the body could get to work.

There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together. We could even get the deficit and the southern border under control — if our elected officials work together toward those goals in good faith.

We’ve seen the power of cooperation. Thanks to the House majority, we’re likely to spend the next two years receiving a demonstration of the opposite as well.