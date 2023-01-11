Our view: Burr's mixed bag

When Winston-Salem son Richard Burr ran for a third Senate term back in 2016, he promised that if he won, that would be his last term and he’d leave at the end of 2022.

We can debate the merits of term limits — they decentralize power, which is good, but they also eliminate institutional memory, which is bad — but Burr was true to his word.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who broke his 2016 promise to serve only two terms, is more like what we expect these days.

We prefer the Burr model.

We also appreciate that Burr served, first in the U.S. House, then the Senate, with distinction and, with rare exception, in a manner that made us proud.

In 2020, he co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act, a historic bill that funded national preservation efforts, made permanent the Land and Water Conservation Fund and created a projected 100,000 jobs.

"It's important in Winston-Salem, especially, to know that this bill never, ever would have passed had Sen. Burr not kept it alive. He did so much carrying of this over the last five or six years," Kevin Redding, the executive director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, told the Journal at the time.

"This," we said at the time, "should be recognized as a legacy accomplishment."

He also served, beginning in 2015, as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee with sobriety and prudence, using the facts to which he was privy for the nation’s benefit rather than personal or political grandstanding. Lost in the shuffle sometimes is the no-nonsense conclusion of his committee’s report that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

His friendship with Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the Democrat who served as the Intelligence Committee’s ranking member, also set an example in civility that seems lost on too many firebrand politicians today.

And Burr stood against the Trump monster, condemning his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection: “The president bears responsibility for today’s events,” Burr said following the violent attack, “by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.”

Burr voted “guilty” following the disgraced president’s second impeachment trial on Feb. 13, 2021. That the N.C. GOP then voted to censure Burr afterward is a badge of honor for Burr; he remained true to his convictions rather than following the cult-like lemmings who could find no fault in this most flawed man.

Despite Burr’s achievements — moral and political — some will always remember a handful of times when he stumbled:

One was the 2020 Securities and Exchange Commission investigation following allegations of insider-trading — the result of the beneficial sale of stocks during the early months of the COVID pandemic. Though charges were never filed, many feel bitterly disappointed in Burr for what seems an open-and-shut case.

Another is similar: His assurance to the public, in a 2020 co-authored op-ed published by FoxNews.com, that COVID was not to be feared — even while he warned a private group, the Tar Heel Club, that the pandemic would be “more akin to the 1918 pandemic.” The public might have been better prepared had Burr been consistent in his warnings.

And some will also remember Burr for his opposition to NCAA provisions that finally allowed student-athletes to profit from their own name, image and “likeness.” Burr suggested taxing their scholarships in addition to their likeness earnings.

It’s rare for anyone to conclude a political career unscathed these days. And, indeed, it may be too soon to look at Burr’s career as “concluded.” Burr has a taste for public service and a talent for finding consensus across political divides. He could still make significant contributions to the public good — and we hope he will.