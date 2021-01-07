Our view: Call it insurrection

There are also serious implications for Capitol police. N.C. Rep. Virginia Foxx praised them for their quick action to protect her and other legislators, but video evidence suggests that many officers cooperated with the extremists. A thorough investigation is required.

It’s easy to point the finger at Republicans as a whole now and say, “You are complicit.” We doubt many of them expected this, but it’s hard to see how they could fail to foresee it, especially when everyone from political dissidents from other countries to our own military leaders warned them that we were heading in this direction. Many also were willing enablers who helped spread and support Trump’s provably false election narrative.

But there are also profiles of integrity among Republicans. They include Sen. Mitt Romney, a consistent voice of conscience, who on Thursday called the incident “an insurrection, incited by the president of the United States," adding, “No congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the president will continue to claim that the election was stolen. The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.”