Our view: Calling out Cawthorn ... and not anyone else

At some point you have to wonder: Does Madison Cawthorn really want to be in Congress?

Even by today’s lowered standards of political comportment, the freshman Republican from North Carolina has been reckless and self-destructive.

Rarely has an elected official done so irresponsible, and well, just plain dumb things … over and over.

Most recently, Cawthorn attempted to carry a handgun onto an airplane — for the second time.

Cawthorn was cited Tuesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after TSA agents found a loaded 9 mm handgun in one of Cawthorn’s bags.

In February 2021, agents at Asheville Regional Airport found an unloaded gun and a loaded magazine in Cawthorn’s carry-on bag in an incident in which he was not charged.

Cawthorn also allegedly carried knives into school board meeting and into school buildings.

He also has been cited for speeding multiple times and for driving with a revoked license.

He also admitted that he lied about drug use and orgies among D.C. Republicans.

He also has called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

And he also has been accused of insider trading by a fellow Republican from North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis.

So, on the same day Cawthorn was caught packing heat at the Charlotte airport, Tillis applied some heat of his own, calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation after the Washington Examiner reported that Cawthorn could be implicated in insider trading.

“Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation,” Tillis tweeted Tuesday. “There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee.”

Cawthorn, who at 26 is the youngest member of Congress, dismissed Tillis as a RINO, or “Republican in Name Only.”

But N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore are among those who have endorsed one of Cawthorn’s GOP primary opponents in the 11th District.

Both have been accused of any number of things over the years, but being a RINO isn’t one of them.

As for Tillis, he has shown both flashes of conscience and integrity before, and then cowered in the face of blowback, especially from Donald Trump.

Good for him to appear to raising legitimate questions about a fellow Republican’s ethics when hardly anyone does that anymore.

But this being Thom Tillis, we’ll wait to see where this goes.

Then there’s Cawthorn himself, whose erratic behavior and bizarre penchant for self-inflicted wounds ought to concern anyone who is close to him.

As much as his constituents need saving from him, who will save him from himself?

At any rate, it’s good to see Republicans (finally) holding one of their own to account.

But they remain conspicuously silent in the wake of similar misbehavior from the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert.

Not to mention the man whom Cawthorn succeeded in Congress. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three different states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — until North Carolina elections officials purged him from the rolls. And now more text messages have surfaced exposing Meadows’ role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Then there are the blatant, provable, self-centered prevarications of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who appears long ago to have sold his soul for a chance to be speaker if the Republicans retake the House.

In case you missed it, McCarthy denied a report last week in The New York Times that he had told Republican colleagues that he planned to advise Trump that he should resign in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

So the reporters produced audio that proved he had made those remarks.

Caught red-headed in the fib, McCarthy then rushed to explain himself ... to Trump.

Still, nothing but crickets from other Republicans ... that is, aside from the standing ovation McCarthy received on Wednesday.

This is not to say Cawthorn shouldn’t be called out for his misbehavior, but singling out him and him alone for his poor conduct and rueful judgment is like attempting to patch the Titanic with a wad of bubblegum.