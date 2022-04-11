Our view: Cawthorn lawsuit leads to questions

We might not be writing about Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.-14) at this time if not for recent legal decisions and their application in other arenas as well as their implications for weightier issues.

No, not the traffic stops — three times in five months for speeding, driving left of center and driving with a revoked license, among other charges. The issues that concern us are more of a constitutional and electoral nature.

Back in January, a group of 11 North Carolina voters sued Cawthorn, who is running for reelection in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — we checked a few times to be sure about that — to disqualify him from running for a second term because of his support for the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The suit was dismissed at first, but it was recently revived by a federal court of appeals. A hearing to determine its legitimacy will be held May 3.

The theory behind the lawsuit is that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bans from eligibility those who, after previously taking an oath to “support the Constitution,” then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies.”

Cawthorn says he didn’t participate in an insurrection.

But he did vote to decertify the results of the 2020 election — which we now know was part of a larger scheme to overturn a free and fair election in which Biden’s win was decisive. He also spoke at the rally preceding the storming of the Capitol and has repeatedly praised those who followed through.

Is that “aid and comfort”? The court will decide.

Cawthorn is not alone; similar lawsuits have been filed against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and other Republicans.

“This is a frivolous suit. It’s been dismissed everywhere they tried it because it is factually and legally baseless,” Rory McShane, a campaign consultant, said of the charges against Gosar.

But if supporting the insurrectionists isn’t enough to constitute a violation of his oath, what would be?

We can’t guess what the outcome of any of these trials will be. But the fact that we’re here — that members of Congress are running for reelection after essentially supporting a coup — leads to many other questions worth considering.

Like: Why haven’t their supporters already made it clear that they won’t continue to support such schemers? Is this really how American elections should be decided — through questionable legal maneuvers and a physical attack that attempted to override the will of the voters?

And: Are these districts sending us their best?

They obviously aren’t. Even before the insurrection, we witnessed a downgrade in the quality of candidate, as if some districts limited the field to WrestleMania brawlers rather than experienced, accomplished community leaders with demonstrated integrity and intellectual heft. It’s a trend that needs to be reversed.

This lawsuit isn’t Cawthorn’s first brush with controversy. Many supported him even after learning that he lied about his personal life; even after he prepared to abandon his district for friendlier waters, then changed his mind; and even after he seemed to indicate support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s disappointing that it took his recent claim to have been invited by Republican colleagues to cocaine orgies for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to finally chastise him.

It is somewhat comforting to know that other Republicans, including Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, have announced their support for one of Cawthorn’s Republican competitors.

But it’s disappointing that Cawthorn still has enough support to make a win possible.

There are superior candidates in both parties. As far as we know, none of them have ever advocated overthrowing the government.

But standards should exceed that low bar.

Readers’ lists of candidate qualifications will vary, oftentimes including adherence to partisan goals. But we suggest a few that every candidate should meet:

The ability to be honest even when it’s not politically advantageous.

A commitment to serving constituents rather than developing a Twitter following.

And most of all, at this crucial time, a commitment to lowering the temperature, to helping this divided nation find common ground and common cause. We don’t need more congressional flamethrowers.

As we’ve written before, we’d welcome more sober, rational Republican officials who reject conspiracy theories and, instead, count pennies and support the military. It would be better for the country, especially North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.