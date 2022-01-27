Our view: Celebrate our bridges

We like Winston-Salem’s unique bridges. They give us a sense of civic pride.
No mere utilitarian concrete crosswalks — as some said we should construct back when the renovation of Business 40 was first being discussed — they represent the City of Arts and Innovation’s commitment to rising above the urban blandness that afflicts too many nondescript places.
And we’re proud as punch that Roads & Bridges magazine thinks much the same. The magazine has named the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge, over Salem Parkway near the Truist baseball stadium, as the No. 2-ranked bridge in North America for 2021, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported earlier this week.
Think about that for a minute.
Yes, there’s such a thing as Roads & Bridges magazine. (There’s a magazine for everything.) And yes, it ranked one of ours as the second in the nation. One of ours. In its citation, Roads & Bridges called the bridge an “artful, iconic gateway into downtown” that symbolizes “Winston-Salem’s 21st century aspirations.”
Finally, we feel seen. The award goes to … the engineering company HDR, which worked with Flatiron Constructors and Blythe Development Co. to bring the design to life. Kudos should also go to the Creative Corridors Coalition, which hired designers and did the necessary private fundraising to make sure our bridges would provide some artistic flair.
Donald McDonald is the bridge designer hired by the group to create the design for both the Green Street bridge and the Twin Arches over Research Parkway near Winston-Salem State University. McDonald drew his inspiration for the Green Street bridge from the arching form that oak trees take in the local landscape, he told the Journal.
HDR took McDonald’s concept and developed the engineering design and details that contractors then used.
The bridge, with a pair of 32-foot-tall inner arches and 16-foot-tall outer arches, connects the West Salem neighborhood with Truist Stadium and, eventually, other destinations. Lights illuminate it after dark. Plans call for connections to more bike and pedestrian paths in the future.
“That is absolutely huge to get that kind of recognition,” Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the division of the N.C. Department of Transportation that includes Forsyth County, told the Journal.
The award “helps with the overall feel of our downtown: Pedestrian-friendly, safe, secure and modern,” Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem, told the Journal. “I think that is what people are looking for in a downtown area. If things are attractive, people are more inclined to think about stopping than when it is not attractive. The walkability is critical. We are delighted that the Green Street bridge has been recognized.”
HDR is “honored by the recognition,” Rodney Money, the design project manager for HDR, said. “This bridge is a great asset for the community. It reconnects neighborhoods and was made possible by the client’s vision and a great project team.”
And that’s what bridges should do — connect neighborhoods. Metaphorically speaking, we could use more. Other bridges in Roads & Bridges’ Top 10 include … aw, who cares? We have enough alluring bridges of our own to fill a walking or cycling tour. They include the Old Salem Covered Bridge across Old Salem Road, the Strollway bridge that crosses Salem Parkway near Liberty Street, filled with greenery, linking downtown to Old Salem Museums and Gardens, and the Molly Leight bridge that crosses Salem Creek near Elevation Church.
It’s a small thing perhaps, to note a lowly pedestrian bridge, but such recognition could certainly provide inspiration for bigger things — and serve as an invitation to leave automobiles behind and stretch one’s legs, gaining a bit of improved health as well as a new view and perspective.
#bridgefest, anyone?