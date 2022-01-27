Our view: Celebrate our bridges

We like Winston-Salem’s unique bridges. They give us a sense of civic pride.

No mere utilitarian concrete crosswalks — as some said we should construct back when the renovation of Business 40 was first being discussed — they represent the City of Arts and Innovation’s commitment to rising above the urban blandness that afflicts too many nondescript places.

And we’re proud as punch that Roads & Bridges magazine thinks much the same. The magazine has named the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge, over Salem Parkway near the Truist baseball stadium, as the No. 2-ranked bridge in North America for 2021, the Journal’s Wesley Young reported earlier this week.

Think about that for a minute.

Yes, there’s such a thing as Roads & Bridges magazine. (There’s a magazine for everything.) And yes, it ranked one of ours as the second in the nation. One of ours. In its citation, Roads & Bridges called the bridge an “artful, iconic gateway into downtown” that symbolizes “Winston-Salem’s 21st century aspirations.”