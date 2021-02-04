Our view: Cellphones and driving don’t mix

With all the recent talk about “bipartisanship” and “unity,” we hope we’re about to see some in the state Senate. It would be plenty welcome.
Senate Bill 20, introduced Wednesday, would ban the use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving, as the Journal’s Richard Craver reported. It introduces fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses. A school bus driver who breaks the law could be sentenced to jail for up to 60 days and fined $1,000.
The bill also bans driving while watching any kind of video device in a vehicle, and reinforces the 2009 ban on texting.
There are exceptions for first-responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.
And the bill’s primary sponsors include Democrats and Republicans.
So look, senators: Don’t muck this up, OK? No need to add a rider to the bill. No need to suggest “tyranny” from the other side. Distracted driving is a consequential problem, and this bill seems like a straightforward solution. In fact, it’s a no-brainer. We all know that cellphones and driving don’t mix. They may be even worse than drinking and driving.
"Using a wireless communication device not only affects you, but a lot of other people when you are distracted while driving," Republican Sen. Jim Burgin of Johnson County, a primary sponsor of the bill, said. His statement is borne out by a 2019 N.C. Transportation Department report that concluded that 20% of vehicle accidents in the state, or 55,000 that year, were caused by distracted driving. Those accidents resulted in 24,000 injuries and 154 deaths.
The N.C. Sheriffs' Association and N.C. Chiefs of Police, which would be responsible for enforcing the law, support it. And a majority of state residents — 83.1% — support enacting a hands-free law, according to a Meredith College poll in February 2019.
We would join 25 other states that have banned hand-held cellphone use, including Tennessee and Virginia.
Of course, nothing in politics can be this easy. During debate on the House bill version in 2019, some legislators wondered if pulling off to the side of a two-lane road to answer the phone might be more dangerous than holding a cellphone to your ear. Some complained about extending the "nanny state."
To which we say: If a driver can drive a car, a driver can find a safe spot to park.
On top of that, being required to acquire a license, to purchase insurance, to wear a seatbelt — none of that makes this a nanny state — these precautions allow millions to responsibly enjoy the privilege of mobility that driving provides.
Other House representatives expressed concern about whether law-enforcement officers should be required to prove their case if they accuse someone of breaking the law.
But law-enforcement agencies seem ready to do so.
And drivers are likely to cooperate with the commonsense restriction. There was no corresponding rash of arrests following restrictions of texting while driving. Some might even welcome the escape from cellphone interruptions.
Despite objections, the House version passed by a wide margin.
Burgin describes himself as a Libertarian on most social regulatory issues. That gives us further confidence that this isn’t some kind of government overreach.
"I think the bill is very timely, and we can explain the benefits to society," Burgin said.
"I'm about as conservative as you can be and I don't like the government telling me how to live my life.
"This is one of those bills that can save some lives, property damages and long-term pain and suffering."
There’s a larger lesson here, we’d say — which is that when it comes to many issues, we’re interconnected; what one person does can affect another. That’s largely why we must have laws in the first place.
But if this is as far as the argument goes for now, that’s fine. It will save property — and lives.