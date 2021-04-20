Our view: Chauvin verdict offers a glimmer of hope

Do you believe your own eyes?
Or do you believe that pressing one’s knee into the neck of a man for more than nine minutes as he pleads for his life is standard police procedure?
That was the question that faced a Minneapolis jury in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
In the end, the jury chose to trust what it had seen and heard and felt.
After 14 days of testimony and only 10 hours of deliberation, it found Chauvin guilty on all three of the charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
On May 25, 2020, a dispassionate Chauvin kept his knee on the prone body of George Floyd until the Fayetteville native gasped his last breaths.
Onlookers watched in anger and terror.
Soon enough, so did the rest of the world, via video footage of the incident — initially from a bystander’s cellphone, but, in time, also from police body-cameras and surveillance footage.
There was so much of it, from every agonizing angle — a real-life horror movie with the same tragic ending over and over.
Most compelling was the excruciating duration of the suffering it conveyed, in real time. Nine minutes and 29 seconds may as well have been an eternity.
Onlookers begged for mercy. Floyd begged for his life. To no avail.
No degree of rationalization or dissembling could undo in court what the video clearly showed: an unnecessary death at the knee of a cop who didn’t seem to care.
Not that the defense didn’t try.
“All of the evidence shows that Mr. Chauvin thought he was following his training,” Chauvin’s attorney, Eric J. Nelson, argued.
The defense also contended that the video lacked context, that Floyd had resisted the officers — that he was under the influence of drugs, that he posed an imminent danger to Chauvin and his fellow officers, that he died as the result of something other than Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
But in an extraordinary breach of “the thin blue line” of police solidarity, fellow members of the Minneapolis Police Department testified against Chauvin, including the chief.
“This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jury in his closing argument on Monday. “It’s what you felt in your gut. It’s what you know in your heart.”
Floyd’s alleged crime? Passing a counterfeit $20 bill in a neighborhood convenience store.
“If I would have just not took the bill, this could have been avoided,” Christopher Martin, the cashier who had called the police, said during his testimony.
As for the broader context of this verdict, it doesn’t salve the wounds or mend the broken spirits of others who have lost loved ones under similar circumstances.
It is, in fact, a marvel that the outcome of this trial should have been in such doubt after the compelling testimony of often-tearful eyewitnesses and the most convincing witness of all: a young bystander’s cellphone camera set to “record.”
Convictions in cases of police misconduct in this country are about as rare as unicorns.
But if not now, when?
If not in this case … with its mountains of evidence.
If not in this case, which caused a planet to recoil in such horror and disbelief …
If not in this case, where the wrongdoing was so crystal-clear and unequivocal for anyone willing to open his or her eyes and see it ...
If not now, you’d have to wonder, then never?
America still needs a reckoning on the troubled relations between police and people of color in this nation and in this community.
One trial and one verdict won’t magically fix that.
Nor should they absolve or wash over a litany of all the other myriad wrongs that need righting.