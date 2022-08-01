Our view: Chief Thompson’s impending departure

Like many in the community, we greet the news of Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson’s impending retirement with mixed emotions.

The city announced last week that Thompson will retire in December, the Journal’s John Hinton and Lisa O’Donnell reported Saturday.

On the one hand, she certainly deserves a restful break after, as Mayor Allen Joines told the Journal, giving “29 solid years to the city of Winston-Salem.”

On the other, well — Chief Thompson, do you have to retire now? We regret seeing this capable and competent leader bow out when there’s so much more to be done.

While the community knows her best as the police chief, she got there the old-fashioned way — working her way through the ranks after joining the force as a city police officer in 1994. She came to Winston-Salem from Detroit and to the force with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration, along with other academic credentials. She clearly intended to have an impact.

That dedication led her to becoming assistant police chief to her predecessor, Chief Barry Rountree, in 2016, and replacing him upon his retirement in 2017.

She’s earned a reputation as an effective leader among members of the City Council and in the larger community. “She impressed from day one with her sincerity, her professionalism, her openness and approachability, her knowledge, her genuine concern for her officers and for the community,” City Council member Kevin Mundy told the Journal.

It’s impossible to discuss Thompson without getting into what may have been her finest hour (so far) — certainly the incident for which she’s most likely to be remembered, and one that brought positive national attention to the chief and our community. Following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, while many American communities experienced an outpouring of grief and anger that sometimes grew violent and destructive, Thompson, along with Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, kept the peace here. They spoke powerfully from the heart, to protesters and the larger community, about their experiences balancing their responsibilities as Black parents and as police professionals. Doing so helped set the tone for more than 50 peaceful, if forceful, protests and marches. Under their leadership, local officers worked as partners with protesters — escorting and supporting them — rather than as “dominating” adversaries. Thompson and Kimbrough set an example for many others to follow — and one that we suspect will be needed urgently in the future.

“It was a good example of her relationship with the community,” Joines said, “and helping us through some difficult times without incident.”

Thompson was also an effective and trustworthy advocate for her own officers, as in 2018 when questions arose about a police shooting during a traffic stop. She appealed then for “peace, calm and patience” while we waited through an investigation that cleared the officer.

We regret that Thompson is leaving as gun violence has been escalating in the community, the result of continued social ills — some related to COVID-19 and economic challenges — growing gang culture and easy access to firearms. There’s likely no “good” time to leave the force, but during this time, we could use her cool head and guiding hand.

But she’s already done so much. And we suspect that she’ll continue to find ways to contribute positively to the community.

“Serving as Winston-Salem’s chief of police is one of the greatest honors of my public-safety career,” Thompson said last week. “I will always love this agency and believe in its mission. My commitment to law enforcement will always be strong as I truly respect, appreciate and support this noble profession.”

The city plans to hire an executive search firm to seek Thompson’s replacement, the Journal reported, and it’s likely to take a while. “Our next police chief will have some big shoes to fill,” City Manger Lee Garrity said.

Thanks, Chief Thompson, and please reconsider.