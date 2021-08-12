Our view: Cigs out: the sooner the better

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.
Late last month, the chief executive of tobacco giant Philip Morris International (which is separate from Virginia-based tobacco company Philip Morris USA) called on the U.K. government to ban cigarettes — his company’s primary product — within a decade.
Top exec Jacek Olczak told the Sunday Telegraph that he could “see the world without cigarettes … and actually, the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.”
He’s right. His company’s product, along with those of the other top tobacco manufacturers — yes, including our hometown icon — is responsible for some 8 million annual deaths worldwide (counting secondhand smoke), according to the World Health Organization. These are often painful, lingering deaths, the results of cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and other respiratory diseases.
They’re deaths that are painful for the families of sufferers, too.
But though Olczak’s statement may seem surprising — and unexpectedly altruistic — it’s more a strategic acknowledgment of changing attitudes toward cigarettes and changing consumer buying habits — and part of a plan to keep his company profitable.
He’s not advocating the banishment of tobacco — just of light ’em up cigarettes. Even while Olczak plans for his company to “leave smoking behind,” PMI is well-positioned to cash in on the “smoke-free” market that provides smokeless alternatives, including vapes and electronic cigarettes. PMI has a product that heats a plug of tobacco to release fumes without actually burning it — but that is still harmful to human health.
Though there’s some evidence to suggest that such nicotine-delivery systems are less hazardous than traditional cigarettes, none of them are completely safe.
PMI also plans to portray itself as a “health care and wellness company” by selling smoke-cessation products and by attempting to buy Vectura, a British pharmacy company that makes asthma inhalers. Olczak says his company’s new mission is to “unsmoke the world,” but it’s essentially just finding new ways to profit from tobacco and hoping to look friendly while doing so.
Some American tobacco manufacturers are likely to try the same tactics.
Let the buyer continue to beware.
Incidentally, there’s an obvious parallel to be seen between the smokers who used to force others to endure their dangerous secondhand smoke and COVID vaccine resisters who, no matter how healthy they figure they are, can still transmit the virus to others. ’Nuff said.
Tobacco usage in the U.S. as well as other countries has changed over the last few decades, as we’ve become more aware of the dangers and both government and medical organizations have fought to diminish its use.
Last year the Food and Drug Administration implemented new regulations requiring graphic warning labels for cigarette packaging, designed to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements. They include images of diseased lungs, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.
But tobacco manufacturers are not taking that lying down. They’ve successfully delayed implementation of the new requirements until July 2022.
We’ve yet to hear much about the effects of COVID on tobacco consumption worldwide. No doubt some stocked up on tobacco products before sequestering themselves last year — ammunition to fight the lonely hours.
But according to the abstract of a study recently submitted to the National Library of Medicine, “a relationship is emerging in regard to patients with a smoking history having a higher likelihood of developing more severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease than non-smokers.”
For smokers, vaccinated or otherwise, there’s no better time to quit smoking — and resist the manipulative tactics of Big Tobacco — than today.