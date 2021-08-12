Our view: Cigs out: the sooner the better

Though there’s some evidence to suggest that such nicotine-delivery systems are less hazardous than traditional cigarettes, none of them are completely safe.

PMI also plans to portray itself as a “health care and wellness company” by selling smoke-cessation products and by attempting to buy Vectura, a British pharmacy company that makes asthma inhalers. Olczak says his company’s new mission is to “unsmoke the world,” but it’s essentially just finding new ways to profit from tobacco and hoping to look friendly while doing so.

Some American tobacco manufacturers are likely to try the same tactics.

Let the buyer continue to beware.

Incidentally, there’s an obvious parallel to be seen between the smokers who used to force others to endure their dangerous secondhand smoke and COVID vaccine resisters who, no matter how healthy they figure they are, can still transmit the virus to others. ’Nuff said.

Tobacco usage in the U.S. as well as other countries has changed over the last few decades, as we’ve become more aware of the dangers and both government and medical organizations have fought to diminish its use.