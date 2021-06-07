Our view: Coach K's legacy

The fact is, the ACC won’t be the same without Coach K.

And the game won’t be the same without him.

Beyond the court, Krzyzewski also has been a man of conscience and principle.

At the outset of last season, he openly questioned the wisdom of playing college basketball amid a pandemic, and its impact on players’ safety and mental health.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said at the time, daring to bite the billion-dollar hand that feeds him.

As it turned out, Coach K had to quarantine himself last season when his daughter and granddaughter became ill with COVID-19.

As for when protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, calling for the vice president to be hanged, Krzyzewski wouldn’t hold his tongue.

“It was an insurrection,” said Krzyzewski, an Army veteran and West Point graduate. “It went to the very fabric of this great country. The symbol of our democracy is that Capitol. We allowed that symbol to be spit on and stepped on.”

He and his wife, Mickie, also have established charitable foundations that benefit needy children and fund medical research and scholarships.